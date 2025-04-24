India to soon launch safety assessment rating for trucks and heavy vehicles: Nitin Gadkari

New Delhi: In a major step towards improving road safety, the Centre is planning to introduce a safety assessment rating system for trucks and commercial vehicles, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said on Thursday.

Similar to the Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (BNCAP) for passenger cars, the proposed rating system will aim to encourage manufacturers to enhance the safety and build quality of heavy vehicles.

“The government is working on a similar safety assessment and standardisation system for battery-operated e-rickshaws, which often face safety concerns,” the Union Minister said while inaugurating a two-day workshop on vehicle and fleet safety here.

“Improving the safety of e-rickshaws will not only benefit users but also help generate more employment in the sector,” he added.

Highlighting the urgency of such initiatives, the minister said India has the highest number of fatal road accidents in the world, with around 4.8 lakh crashes and 1.8 lakh deaths reported every year.

He emphasised that vehicle safety, safer highways, and promotion of electric vehicles are key priorities for the government.

To address the issue of driver fatigue and improve working conditions, Gadkari said the ministry is working on a new law to regulate the working hours of truck drivers.

He also announced plans to set up 32 state-of-the-art driving institutes across India.

“The Ministry of Roadways is also working on a law to determine the working hours for truck drivers… at present, they drive for 13-14 hours a day. As the country is facing a shortage of truck drivers, the government also plans to set up 32 state-of-the-art driving institutes across the country,” Gadkari stated.

In a welcome move, air-conditioning in truck driver cabins has already been made mandatory, and Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) will also be required in commercial vehicles.

“Air conditioning of driver compartments has already been made mandatory by the ministry. Advanced Driver-Assistance System (ADAS) to assist drivers has also been made mandatory,” the minister said.