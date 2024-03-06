Inauguration of Intl Convention on Forensic Criminology at Roshni Nilaya

Mangaluru :The Post Graduate Department of Criminology and Forensic Science and Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC), School of Social Work (Autonomous), Roshni Nilaya, Mangaluru in collaboration with Code F Solutions Private Limited, Nagpur, Maharashtra and Department of Forensic Science and Criminology, IAHS, Srinivas University, Mukka, Mangaluru had formally inaugurated ‘CRIFO 2K24’ an International Convention on the theme ‘Forensic Criminology- The Confluence of Science and Legal Practices’ on 6th March 2024.

The conference began by invoking God’s blessings with a prayer song followed by a welcome dance by Ms. Saumini Seelanand Ms. Aparna Shetty. Mr. Roshan D’Souza,Assistant Professor cum Convenor formally welcomed the gathering.

Dr. Saritha D’Souza, Head, Post Graduate Department of Criminology and Forensic Science gave the introductory note.She gave a conceptual note on CRIFO. The goal is to enhance learners’ skills and impart knowledge regarding Criminology andForensic Science through experts working in the field, which will help students with future prospects. She expressed that CRIFO 2K24 is special since there are four brainstorming sessions, paper presentations, and six events. On this occasion, the institution is signing a Memorandum of Understanding between Code F Solutions Private Limited, Nagpur, Maharashtra for academic pursuit.

The Chief Guest Mr. Dharmappa N M, Additional Superintendent of Police, Dakshina Kannada District inaugurated the program by lighting the lamp and formally inaugurated CRIFO 2K24 by revealing the title followed by unveiling of the trophies. In his inaugural address, he shared his experience of police training where he met a forensic doctor with expertise in the field, having conducted over 1000 postmortems and contributing to the resolution of various cases. He briefed about the duty of the police officer, emphasizing the crucial role of collecting evidence from the crime scene in the investigation process.

The introduction of the new position of SOCO (Scene of Crime Officer) was highlighted as significantly aiding in evidence collection. He mentioned that when he joined the service, there was only one Forensic Science laboratory and institute, but now there are multiple institutes. He then discussed Article 21, which concerns the preservation of life and liberty. Forensic science, particularly cyber forensics, was underscored as increasingly vital in addressing emerging cyber-related crimes. Additionally, he elaborated on the types of evidence, distinguishing between circumstantial evidence and direct evidence. He encouraged students to actively participate in the experimental learning opportunities provided by the Police department to gain practical insights into the functioning of police stations.

Guest of Honour an International speaker Dr. Vina Vasvani, Director, Centre for Ethics and Professor, Department of Forensic Medicine and Toxicology, Yenepoya University she congratulated the institution for its growth and achievements in the field, highlighting the importance of confluence and collaboration. Later, she emphasized the significance of higher education and knowledge, delving into the essence of professionalism and the importance of fulfilling responsibilities with a positive attitude that enhances the profession. She conveyed the idea that science is a double-edged sword, cautioning that moving too far in one direction can harm the other side. She stressed the major role of Forensic Science, which is to provide unbiased justice, citing a case study where criminal profiling had been biased. Expressing her happiness for the commencement of CRIFO 2K24, she conveyed optimism for the event’s success and its role in advancing knowledge and collaboration in the field.

Co-host Prof. Pavana Krishnamoorthy, Dean of IAHS at Srinivas University, Mukka, expressed that Physiology is the study of living science, while Forensic Science focuses on the study of the deceased, and both fields are interrelated. She expressed her delight in collaborating with the department and encouraged the participants to maximize this valuable opportunity.

On this occasion, a Memorandum of Understanding has been signed between the School of Social Work, Mangaluru, and Code F Solutions Private Limited, Nagpur, Maharashtra, for academic pursuits. Mr. Shubham Shahu, Director of the organisation and Dr. Jenis Mary P, Vice Principal of the institution had exchanged the MOU formally.

In the presidential address, Dr. Jenis Mary P, Vice Principal, congratulated the department for conducting an international convention on the unique theme. She appreciated the Head of PG Department of Criminology and Forensic Science for the enthusiasm and passion for the development of the department and the college. She shared her experience that 9 out of 10 convicts were innocent. As the Chief guest has stated the importance of fairness in verdicts to provide justice, aligning with the perspective that civil authorities as well as the common people seek truth and justice.

Prof. Evelyn Benis, Secretary Institute of Social Service, Prof. Cecilia F Goveas IQAC Coordinator, Ms. Athira V J organizing secretary CRIFO 2K24, Mr. Balajinarayan B, Junior Analyst, Forensic Science Laboratory, Puducherry, Resource persons of CRIFO 2K24, faculties from various institutions, invited guests, sponsors, media correspondents, Deans, HOD’s Teaching and non-Teaching faculties of the institution, Alumni of the department and delegates in and around the globe and the organizing team of students were present during the occasion. Altogether around 240 delegates were part of this event.

The inaugural ceremony concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Mr. Niketh PS, Assistant Professor, organizing secretary of CRIFO 2K24. Ms Aishwarya Sathya, President of Forensis Forum cum Student Coordinator introduced the Chief Guest and Ms. Nashwa Iqbal Secretary of Forensis Forum compered the inaugural event.Ms. Jyothsna, Media coordinator of the department compiled the report.