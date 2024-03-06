St Aloysius DTBU holds National Conference on Physical Science

St Aloysius Deemed to be University, Mangaluru (DTBU) holds National Conference on Physical Science

Mangaluru: A two-day national-level conference in collaboration with various departments of physical sciences of St Aloysius Deemed to be University was held on March 1 and 2 at L.F. RasquinhaHall.

Dr NavakantaBhat, Senior Scientist, Professor and Dean of the Department of Interdisciplinary Science, Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, inaugurated and expressed his appreciation for organizing the conference. He informed me about the opportunities available for science students in the field of physical science. He also gave excellent information about the development and uses of nanotechnology through the scientific topic ‘Creating Intelligence and Smartness Using Nanoelectronics’. He told through examples that nanoscience can revolutionize the scientific field in the near future.

A total of 5 scientific lectures were organized in the conference. Mr. Abdul Karim, Director, Edutech Solutions, Mysore, informed me about the current developments on the topic ‘Animation and Multimedia’.Lanvin Lobo, Director of Data Science and Machine Learning Mresult Services Pvt. Ltd., Mangalore shed light on the current affairs on the topic ‘Data Science and Machine Learning’.

Another scientist Dr SusanthaSamajdar, Chief Scientific Officer, Arigene Oncology Ltd., Bangalore, spoke on the theme ‘Unlocking Tomorrow’s Cures’ and highlighted the contribution of chemistry to health and science. The last scientific lecture was delivered by Senior Professor Dr Vasudeva, Department of Information Science and Engineering, N.M.A.M. Nitte Technical Institute. He delivered a lecture on ‘Mathematics in Modern Computer Technology’.

The conference was chaired by Vice-Chancellor In-Charge of St Aloysius Deemed to be University, Rev. Dr Praveen Martis, SJ said that this kind of national conference is very helpful for science students, researchers and teachers to know the development of current science. Director of Xavier Block Dr.NarayanaBhatrabriefed about the conference. Dr AlwynD’Sa, Registrar of the University, and Dr ArunKalkur, Dean of Physical Sciences, were present on the dais.

Dr Ishwar Bhat, Coordinator & Head of the Department of Physics welcomed the gathering. MrsPrafulla, Head of Department of Computer Science & Co-Coordinator of the program delivered the vote of thanks. Apart from Aloysius students, students from many colleges of Mangalore University participated in this conference. Research students and research faculty were allowed to present their research topics through a poster presentation. Similarly, a cultural program was organized by Aloysius students.

Ganesh Pai, Professor of Besant College and President of Mangalore University College Teachers’ Association, was the chief guest for the Valedictory and delivered the valedictory address. Expressing great happiness about the various programs of St Aloysius Deemed to be University, he congratulated all the students, research students and teachers who participated in the Science National Conference.