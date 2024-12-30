INAUGURATION OF THE JUBILEE YEAR -2025 AT THE DIOCESE OF SHIMOGA

Shivamogga: On December 29, 2024, marked a significant day in the history of the Diocese of Shimoga. On this day, the inauguration of the Jubilee year -2025 took place with pomp & gaiety.

The inaugural rite took place at St Thomas CSI Church, near Shivappa Naik Circle, Shimoga City. In the beginning, Rev Fr Santhosh Almeida led the Mercy Rosary. Then followed the inaugural rite, presided by Most Rev Dr. Francis Serrao S J, Bishop of Shimoga. Rev Fr Santhosh Pereira gave a brief reflection on the Holy Jubilee Cross, after the reading of the holy gospel. Then followed the procession carrying the Holy Jubilee Cross on a beautifully decorated chariot through the main road of the city for around a kilometer, towards the Sacred Heart Cathedral. The chariot was in front, followed by Bishop, Priests, Women Religious and lay faithful. The musical band, colourful Umbrellas, and Altar Servers in their wonderful attire added devotional glamour to the procession.

Once the procession reached the Cathedral, the Solemn Eucharist began, as the clergy were decked with the new Jubilee vestments. The Holy Jubilee Cross was placed in the Sanctuary in a prominent place at the decorated site. Thereafter, there was the blessing of holy water near the Baptismal font and sprinkling of the holy water on the faithful, followed by the singing of Gloria.

After the post-communion prayer, THE DIOCESAN PASTORAL PLAN -2025 and the Regional Pastoral Plan were released, prepared by Very Rev Fr Dr Simon Pinto, the Diocesan Coordinator of Commissions. In the end, Fr Clifford Roshan Pinto, the Convener of the Jubilee Year Committee, proposed the vote of thanks. A large multitude of lay faithful participated with a lot of devotion in this great event. There were 40 priests and an equal number of Women religious.