Inciting Slogans During BJP Vijayotsav Leads to Stabbing in Boliyar – CP Agrawal

Mangaluru: “In the Boliyar Stabbing case we have already arrested six people. During the Vijayotsav, inciting Slogans shouted by the BJP workers in Boliyar led to stabbing”, said Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal during a press meet held at the Commissioner’s office here, on June 11.

Addressing the media persons Anupam Agrawal said, “When BJP workers shouted inciting slogans related to Pakistan at the auto stand, the incident spread through social media, and when the people came to know about it, it led to stabbing at Boliyar. The stabbing did not happen because of shouting Bharat Matha ki Jai but people were angry when the BJP workers shouted inciting slogans related to Pakistan. We have registered a case and further investigation is on”.

CP Agrawal further said, “In the stabbing case, based on the CCTV footage, we have taken 20 people into custody, and during further investigations, we have arrested 6 persons. The prime accused in this case, a Rowdy sheeter who had a knife, is absconding. We have formed three teams to search for the accused”.

CP Agrawal also said, “We have held a peace meeting at Konaje police station under my leadership. In the coming days, we will hold peace meetings in all the police stations inviting leaders from all faiths. We are also monitoring social media”.

When asked about the Anti-Communal Wing, CP Agrawal said, “During the elections, ACW has worked effectively. ACW has been effectively monitoring anti-social elements and has identified more than 300 people while 75 of them were externed from the district and the Goonda Act was imposed on 8 persons. We have increased patrolling in the Boliyar area and all vehicles will be checked for weapons”.