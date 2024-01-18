Indecent act against woman in B’luru Hotel, FIR filed



Bengaluru: The Karnataka Police have registered an FIR against three individuals in connection with an incident where a young woman was spanked at a hotel in Bengaluru.

On Thursday, the police said that they have initiated a search for the three accused persons who disappeared after the incident.

According to the police, the incident occurred on December 30, 2023, at Nammoota hotel in the Vijayanagar locality of Bengaluru around 7:30 p.m. However, the FIR was officially lodged with the police on January 10 in connection.

The police said that the accused had formed a gang targeting young girls and women who visit hotels.

They allegedly made a habit of touching them inappropriately, with one of the accused performing the act while the others watched and enjoyed. In case of any trouble, the three would gang up and escape from the scene.

CCTV footage related to the incident has been collected by the police. The video reportedly shows the three accused individuals arriving at the hotel, and planning the indecent act. One of the accused spanks the young woman, while the other two closely watch and enjoy the act. The victim protests, and people question the accused individuals.

The complaint was filed by the hotel cashier, Sukanya. According to the complaint, “the accused individuals ordered ‘dosa’ and misbehaved with the young woman who had come to the hotel. One of them spanked her, while the other two were seen enjoying the act. The young woman objected, and after learning about the incident, locals gathered, prompting the accused individuals to escape from the scene.”