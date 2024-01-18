Truck bearing crackers catches fire in UP



Unnao (UP): A truck carrying fireworks from Tamil Nadu to the holy city caught on fire in Unnao district.

The mishap took place near Khargi Kheda village of Purva Kotwali in Unnao district, reports said.

A video of the incident, reportedly recorded by the locals has gone viral on social media. In the video clip, the truck can be seen engulfed in fire as several rounds of fireworks shoot out of it. The truck was on fire for more than three hours before the blaze was extinguished.

Reports say the truck full of fireworks was heading towards Ayodhya for the consecration ceremony at Shri Ram Mandir, though there is no official confirmation of the same.

The cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained.