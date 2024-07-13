Independent prevails over both NDA, INDIA bloc in Bihar bypoll

Patna: Independent candidate, Shankar Singh, has won the bypoll in Bihar’s Rupuali after defeating both NDA and INDIA bloc candidates.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha said that the people of Rupauli have rejected the RJD and Purnia MP Pappu Yadav.

“We accept the decision given by the people of Rupauli. The newly elected independent MLA is close to JD-U. The fight in Rupauli was between the independent and NDA candidates. The people rejected the RJD candidate who was backed by Pappu Yadav,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.

RJD candidate Bima Bharti finished in third place.

RJD Spokesperson Mritunjay Tiwari said that the history of the 2020 Assembly results has been repeated in the 2024 Rupauli by-poll.

“During the 2020 Assembly results, Chirag Paswan’s party contested against Nitish Kumar and JD-U. Shankar Singh was then associated with the Lok Janshakti Party Ram Vilas (LJPRV) and one can understand, who sabotaged the NDA in the bypoll,” said Tiwari.