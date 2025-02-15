India 2nd largest fish producing country with 8 pc share in global fish production

New Delhi: India is the second largest fish producing country with around 8 per cent share in global fish production and during the financial year 2023-24, the country exported 17,81,602 metric tonnes (MT) of seafood worth Rs 60,523.89 crore, the government said on Saturday.

The export value has witnessed a significant jump from 609.95 crore in 2003-04, according to the Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA).

The period from 2004 to 2024 has been marked by milestones that have bolstered India’s position in global fisheries and aquaculture.

The Union Budget 2025-26 proposed the highest ever total annual budgetary support of Rs. 2,703.67 crore for the fisheries sector. This is a testament to India’s achievement as a leader in aquaculture and seafood exports, said the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying.

Fish production increased to an impressive 184.02 lakh tonnes (2023-24) from 95.79 lakh tonnes (2013-14) and 63.99 lakh tonnes (2003-04), registering an increase of 88.23 lakh tonnes in 10 years (2014-24) as compared to an increase of 31.80 lakh tonnes (2004-14).

A tremendous increase of 77.71 lakh tonnes was achieved in Inland and Aquaculture fish production from 2014-24 as against the 26.78 lakh tonnes achieved from 2004-14.

The marine fish production doubled to 10.52 lakh tonnes (2004-14) from 5.02 lakh tonnes (2014-24).

The Blue Revolution scheme was the first step towards making the fisheries sector economically viable and robust.

“With its multi-dimensional activities, Blue Revolution focuses mainly on increasing fisheries production and productivity from aquaculture and fisheries resources, both inland and marine. The Blue Revolution Scheme was launched in FY2015-16 with a central outlay of Rs 3,000 crore for 5 years,” according to the Ministry.

However, as the sector needed reforms to address critical gaps across the value chain; Thus, the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) scheme was conceived in 2020 to help the fisheries sector achieve new heights while ensuring socio-economic welfare of fishers, fish farmers and other stakeholders.

The Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) is being implemented for a period of five years (2020-21 to 2024-25) with an investment of Rs 20,050 crore.

The initiative delves into the domain of inland fisheries and aquaculture, recognising their pivotal role in bolstering production and ensuring robust food security.