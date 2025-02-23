India becoming global sporting powerhouse: PM Modi in ‘Mann Ki Baat’

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded Uttarakhand’s emergence as a formidable sporting force in the country and emphasised India’s rapid strides toward becoming a global sporting powerhouse.

During the 119th episode of his monthly radio program, ‘Mann Ki Baat,’ PM Modi reflected on the recently concluded National Games held in Uttarakhand, where more than 11,000 athletes showcased their talents. He remarked that the event offered a fresh perspective on Devbhoomi and that the state is now making a significant mark in Indian sports.

“The National Games in Uttarakhand proved that those who never give up, definitely win. I am happy that along with the determination and discipline of our young athletes, India is rapidly moving towards becoming a global sporting powerhouse,” he said.

Expressing pride in Uttarakhand’s impressive performance, the Prime Minister noted that the state secured the seventh position in the games, demonstrating how sports not only shape individuals but also transform entire communities.

He emphasised that sports play a crucial role in fostering a culture of excellence, inspiring future generations, and creating memorable performances that resonate widely.

Congratulating the Services team for securing the highest number of gold medals, he also applauded individual athletes who stood out in the competition.

Among those he praised were Sawan Barwal from Himachal Pradesh, Kiran Matre from Maharashtra, Tejas Shirse from Maharashtra, Jyothi Yarraji from Andhra Pradesh, Sachin Yadav from Uttar Pradesh, Pooja from Haryana, and Dinidhi Desinghu from Karnataka.

He acknowledged their outstanding contributions, stating that they had instilled new hope and won the hearts of people across the country.

During the address, PM Modi also took the opportunity to shed light on a crucial health concern — obesity. Referring to discussions at the National Games’ opening ceremony in Dehradun, he underlined the urgent need to tackle the growing obesity crisis in India. Citing data from the World Health Organization, he warned that one in every eight people is currently affected by obesity and that cases have doubled in recent years.

What is even more alarming, he noted, is that obesity among children has increased fourfold.

He stressed that excessive weight contributes to various health problems, including heart disease, diabetes, and hypertension. However, he reassured that the challenge could be addressed with small yet significant efforts. To further this initiative, he invited Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, renowned boxer Nikhat Zareen, and eminent cardiologist Dr. Devi Shetty to share valuable insights and strategies for preventing obesity.

The Prime Minister also urged citizens to adopt healthier eating habits, particularly by reducing oil consumption in their diets. He emphasised that making conscious dietary choices is not just a personal decision but a collective responsibility toward family and society.

He encouraged people to make small but impactful lifestyle changes to ensure a healthier, fitter, and disease-free future.

“Using less oil in food and dealing with obesity is not just a personal choice but also our responsibility towards the family. Excessive use of oil in food can cause many diseases like heart disease, diabetes, and hypertension,” he said.

“By making small changes in our food habits, we can make our future stronger, fitter, and disease-free. Therefore, without delay, we must increase our efforts in this direction and implement them in our lives. We can all do this together in a very playful and effective way,” he concluded.