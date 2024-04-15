India has the power to strike at enemy territory, says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh



Jammu: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Monday that India has the power to strike at the enemy from its soil.

Addressing an election rally at Kathua district of Jammu division, Rajnath Singh said, “India has the power to strike into the enemy’s territory from our soil as we have the World’s best military might.”

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has emerged as the World’s strongest country on all fronts. We proved our strength on September 28 through surgical strikes,” he said,

He said regional parties in J&K like the National Conference, Peoples Democratic Party and also the Congress misused Article 370 for their political benefits.

“I saw pictures of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi playing with snow in Kashmir. How could have they played with snow had Article 370 been still there? Mehbooba Mufti once stated that ‘Khoon Ki Nadyaan Bahangi Jammu and Kashmir Mein Agar Article 370 jayega’. Let me assure you, not khoon ki Nadyaan, but streams of milk and water along with development and prosperity will flow in J&K. She also said that nobody would pick up the ‘Tiranga’ in J&K if Article 370 would go, but today in every house and government building, the Tiranga is flying high,” the senior BJP leader said.

“In Sankalp Patra of BJP, Prime Minister Modi has assured the inclusion of free treatment to people above 70 years of age no matter to which income group they belong. Who else can do this other than PM Modi,” he asked.

He appealed to people to vote in large numbers in favour of Dr Jitendera Singh and said that the BJP is committed to safeguarding the rights of women.

“Irrespective of the cast and colour, we have ensured women are protected by all means. We abolished triple talaq to ensure women’s safety. It was a great injustice that if a man would marry a woman, he had the right to divorce her only by saying talaq three times,” he said.

Dr Jitendra Singh of the BJP is seeking re-election from Kathua-Udhampur constituency for the third time. He is mainly opposed by Chaudhary Lal Singh of Congress and G.M. Saroori of the Democratic Progressive Azad Party.

The constituency goes to vote on April 19.