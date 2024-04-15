KMC Mangalore Dept of Dermatology Celebrates Golden Jubilee, ‘DERMAURUM’

Mangaluru: The Department of Dermatology at Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore, celebrated its golden jubilee, ‘DERMAURUM’, recently, at Dr TMA Pai International Convention Centre.

The celebration was inaugurated by Dean, KMC, Mangalore Dr B Unnikrishnan who celebrated the legacy and accomplishments of the department.

Dr Pramod Kumar, Professor and Organising chairman welcomed the alumni and other guests. Dr Gatha M Upadya, Professor and Head of the department and organising secretary narrated the history of the department over the 50 years. During the inauguration former HODs, teaching and non-teaching faculty members were felicitated acknowledging their invaluable contributions.

E souvenir, Dermemoir was released by the Dean. Dr Kashinath Nayak prosed the vote of thanks. Former HODs like Dr Ganesh S Pai, Dr Jerome Pinto, Dr Maria Kuruvila were also present.

The department hosted the Continuing Medical Education (CME) on April 6th. The CME featured a lineup of distinguished speakers, all alumni of Kasturba Medical College, who shared their expertise on various dermatological topics. The events provided a platform for knowledge exchange, professional growth, and camaraderie among alumni, faculty, and students alike.



