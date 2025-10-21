India Maritime Week 2025: Catalysing India’s Blue Economy and Global Maritime Leadership

India is setting sail towards a transformative maritime future as the India Maritime Week 2025 (IMW 2025) — the nation’s flagship maritime event — gears up to take place from October 27–31 at the Bombay Exhibition Centre, Goregaon. Organised under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, the event will bring together global maritime leaders, policymakers, industry stakeholders, innovators, and investors to shape the next phase of India’s maritime growth story.

Ports: Powering India’s Growth Story

With over 95% of India’s trade by volume and 68% by value routed through maritime transport, the sector is emerging as a critical pillar of the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision. IMW 2025 aims to unlock new opportunities across infrastructure, technology, green shipping, cruise tourism, and trade connectivity, positioning India as a global maritime hub.

Major Ports, led by forward-looking initiatives, have been central to this growth. They are driving port-led development, hinterland connectivity, digital transformation, and sustainable operations — making them engines of economic growth.

NMPA as Platinum Sponsor: Leading Karnataka’s Maritime Story

As Platinum Sponsor of IMW 2025, New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA) will play a prominent role at the event, showcasing its 50-year legacy as Karnataka’s maritime gateway and its evolution into a technology-driven, green, and future-ready port.

NMPA will be an active participant in multiple sessions, including the Cruise Session, Technology & Automation Session, and Karnataka State Session, where it will present its success in digitization, cruise tourism, sustainable operations, and port-led community development.

50 Years of Maritime Excellence

Since its inception in 1974 with four berths, NMPA has transformed into a major port handling 46.01 million metric tonnes (MMT) of cargo annually. It serves as a key export-import hub for Karnataka and its hinterland, facilitating trade in crude oil, LPG, fertilizers, containers, and agri commodities.

Its leadership in PPP initiatives, 100% solar power operations, and digital reforms has positioned NMPA as one of India’s most efficient and forward-looking ports. It also leads in cruise tourism, welcoming thousands of international passengers annually and supporting local economic growth.

Strategic Projects and MoUs

In line with the vision of the Maritime India Vision 2030 and Amrit Kaal 2047, NMPA is developing critical infrastructure to enhance capacity and service delivery. Key projects include the mechanization of Berth 14, a 150-bedded multi-speciality hospital under PPP, modern truck terminals, warehouse facilities, and a dedicated cruise gate.

At IMW 2025, the port will engage in B2B meetings, policy forums, and MoU signings with strategic partners to scale up investment and technology collaborations. These initiatives will accelerate NMPA’s journey towards becoming a 100 MMT mega port by 2047.

A Platform for Global Collaboration

IMW 2025 will host over 500 exhibitors, senior government officials, industry leaders, and global delegations. It will serve as a strategic platform to attract investment, foster international partnerships, and strengthen India’s maritime ecosystem.

Speaking on the upcoming event, Dr. A. V. Ramana, Chairman, NMPA, said: “IMW 2025 is not just an event — it’s a gateway to the future of India’s maritime sector. NMPA is proud to contribute to this vision through technology, green initiatives, and global collaborations that will drive economic growth and sustainable development.”

India’s Maritime Future

As India charts its course towards becoming a $30 trillion economy by 2047, the maritime sector will be a key enabler of growth. Through IMW 2025, the Ministry aims to position India as a maritime superpower, leading global shipping, logistics, and trade.

With major ports like NMPA taking centre stage, the journey from “Samudra Se SamridhiTak” — from the seas to prosperity — is well underway.

For Delegate Registrations and Event Details:https://imw.org.in/delegates/registration/