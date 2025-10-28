India Maritime Week 2025 Commences with Inaugural Address by Home Minister Amit Shah

NESCO Exhibition Centre, Mumbai: India Maritime Week (IMW) 2025 was inaugurated today by the Union Minister for Home Affairs and Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah, at the NESCO Exhibition Centre, Mumbai. The event, recognized as the world’s largest maritime gathering, commenced in the presence of an esteemed panel of dignitaries, including Shri Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping & Waterways; Shri Devendra Fadnavis, Chief Minister of Maharashtra; Dr. Pramod Sawant, Chief Minister of Goa; Shri Shantanu Thakur, Minister of State for Ports, Shipping & Waterways; and Deputy Chief Ministers of Maharashtra, Shri Eknath Shinde and Shri Ajit Pawar.

Under the overarching theme of “Uniting Oceans, One Maritime Vision,” IMW 2025 is poised to host over 100,000 participants from more than 85 countries. The five-day event features participation from over 500 exhibitors and 350 speakers and includes 12 parallel conferences. The event underscores India’s renewed maritime focus and its strategic ambition to ascend as a global maritime superpower by 2047.

In his inaugural address, Shri Amit Shah characterized the maritime sector as a cornerstone of “India’s strength, stability, and sustainability.” He stated, “This is India’s maritime moment—transforming the Gateway of India into the Gateway of the World.” Shri Shah commended the transformative reforms initiated under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, which aim to position India as a pivotal global maritime hub connecting the Indo-Pacific region with the Global South.

Shri Sarbananda Sonowal remarked that IMW 2025 represents a “turning point in India’s maritime journey.” He highlighted the significant advancements in India’s port infrastructure over the past decade, including the doubling of port capacity to 2,700 MTPA, an increase in cargo handling to 1,640 MMT, and a substantial rise in inland waterway cargo from 6.9 MMT to 145 MMT.

New Mangalore Port Authority Showcases Maritime Leadership

The New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA), currently celebrating its Golden Jubilee Year, is prominently featured at IMW 2025 as a Platinum Sponsor, emphasizing its substantial contributions to India’s burgeoning blue economy.

On the second day of the event, NMPA formalized 18 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with key industry leaders, including MRPL, Aegis Vopak, Reliance, HPCL, GMPL, and IPRCL, representing a total investment potential of ₹52,599 crores. These agreements underscore the robust investment opportunities available on India’s West Coast.

During the Karnataka Session, focusing on “Exploring PPP Synergies for a Sustainable Blue Economy,” Dr. A.V. Ramana, Chairman of NMPA, underscored the transformative evolution of Public-Private Partnership (PPP) models in enhancing port operations through innovation, efficiency, and sustainability. He cited NMPA’s successful PPP projects, including mechanized terminals and the establishment of a multi-specialty hospital—a pioneering initiative among Indian ports.

Later, Dr. Ramana chaired a session on “Passenger Experience, Sustainability & Policy Framework” within the Cruise Tourism segment. He addressed India’s escalating cruise tourism potential and emphasized the critical need for seamless passenger experiences, digitalization, the adoption of shore-power, and the development of green tourism infrastructure.

During a visit to the NMPA Pavilion, Karnataka State Port Minister Shri Mankal Vaidya lauded Chairman Dr. Ramana’s leadership, noting the quadrupling of NMPA’s profitability between 2019 and 2025, thereby establishing it as one of India’s most efficient and sustainable ports.

India Maritime Week 2025 is scheduled to continue until October 31 and will feature over 100 thematic sessions, ministerial dialogues, and state-led showcases. The event reaffirms India’s steadfast commitment to sustainable growth, aligned with the Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047.