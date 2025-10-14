India, Saudi Arabia agree to strengthen ties in textile sector

New Delhi: India and Saudi Arabia on Tuesday decided to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the textile sector, an official statement said.

The decision came at a meeting between a high-level delegation from Saudi Arabia, led by Vice Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, Khalil ibn Salamah, and India’s Textiles Secretary Neelam Shami Rao.

A key highlight of the meeting was the mutual recognition of Saudi Arabia’s strength in petrochemical-based industries and India’s expanding capabilities in man-made fibre (MMF) and technical textiles. These segments are poised to become pillars of bilateral trade, offering opportunities to leverage synergies in raw material sourcing, technology exchange, and product development. Rao emphasised that MMF and technical textiles are emerging as high-growth sectors.

The meeting marked a significant step forward in reinforcing trade and investment ties between the two nations, according to the statement issued by the Ministry of Textiles.

The dialogue highlighted significant opportunities for Saudi investment in India’s Ready-Made Garments (RMG) sector—a key area for employment generation and exports. With a shared vision for mutual growth, both parties discussed strategies to expand production capacities and market reach through collaborative efforts in textile manufacturing and trade.

Discussions also emphasised the importance of promoting sustainability across traditional sectors such as handloom, handicrafts, and carpets. These sectors not only represent India’s rich cultural and artisanal heritage but also resonate with global consumer preferences for eco-friendly and ethically produced goods.

India and Saudi Arabia reaffirmed their robust economic relationship, with bilateral trade reaching $41.88 billion in FY 2024–25. India emerged as the second-largest supplier ($517.5 million) to Saudi Arabia’s textile and apparel sector, capturing an 11.2 per cent share of the Gulf nation’s total textile and apparel imports in 2024. Both sides expressed a strong commitment to further deepening this trade relationship.

The Saudi delegation took keen interest in India’s premier textile exhibitions and trade fairs such as BHARAT TEX, Reverse Buyer–Seller Meets (RBSMs), and other major expos that showcase the complete textile value chain. These events serve as platforms for global engagement, bringing together policymakers, industry leaders, investors, and buyers from over 100 countries. It was highlighted that several prominent Saudi companies participated in BHARAT TEX 2025, held in New Delhi in February 2025. Likewise, a delegation of Indian companies led by EPCH, along with artisans supported by the Ministry of Textiles, participated in Saudi INDEX 2025, held in September 2025.

Both sides agreed to continue utilising these forums to showcase collaborative innovations and to explore new market and investment opportunities.

The Indian side presented its two flagship initiatives—the PM MITRA (Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel) Parks and the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for MMF and technical textiles. These schemes aim to create world-class infrastructure and boost domestic manufacturing. The Saudi delegation expressed interest in aligning these schemes with their industrial and investment priorities.