India stands steadfast in its resolve to counter terrorism: EAM Jaishankar on Pahalgam attack anniversary

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Wednesday remembered the victims of the dastardly Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 innocent people were killed by Pakistan-based terrorists, and reaffirmed India’s resolve to counter terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

EAM Jaishankar took to X and said, “Join the nation in remembering the victims of the dastardly Pahalgam terror attack, which took place this day last year. India stands steadfast in its resolve to counter terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.”

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid homage to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack on its first anniversary and expressed solidarity with their families.

In a post on X, PM Modi said the victims “will never be forgotten,” describing the April 22, 2025, attack as a tragedy that continues to weigh on the nation’s conscience and asserted that the country will not bow to any form of terror.

“Remembering the innocent lives lost in the gruesome Pahalgam terror attack on this day last year. They will never be forgotten. My thoughts are also with the bereaved families as they cope with this loss,” he said in a post on X.

“As a nation, we stand united in grief and resolve. India will never bow to any form of terror. The heinous designs of terrorists will never succeed,” the Prime Minister added.

The Pahalgam terror attack took place on April 22, 2025, when 26 people were killed in a brutal massacre targeting tourists. The attack was carried out by The Resistance Front, an offshoot of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba.

The attackers singled out victims after asking about their religion, forcing them to recite the Islamic ‘kalima’ to identify non-Muslims. Among those killed were 25 tourists and one local pony ride operator who tried to save the tourists.

Several victims were newly married, and many were shot at close range in front of their families.

In response to the attack, Indian armed forces launched ‘Operation Sindoor’ on May 6 and 7, carrying out what officials described as a focused, measured and non-escalatory military action targeting high-value terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir.

‘Operation Sindoor’ was a significant demonstration of India’s military and strategic capability, combining both military and non-military measures.

The operation successfully neutralised terrorist threats, deterred further aggression and reinforced India’s zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism while maintaining strategic restraint.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has also stepped up security in Pahalgam, deploying additional forces and increasing surveillance to ensure a peaceful commemoration, which is expected to be attended by political leaders, civil society members, and families of the victims.