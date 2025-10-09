India-UK partnership trustworthy; crucial foundation for global stability, says PM Modi

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday stated that the dynamism of India and the expertise of the UK together create a distinctive synergy. “Our partnership is trustworthy, driven by talent and technology, which will help make the future of both countries brighter,” PM Modi said after meeting his UK counterpart Keir Starmer at Raj Bhavan here.

He said, “India and the UK are natural partners. The foundation of our relationship is a shared belief in values such as democracy, freedom, and the rule of law. In the current era of global instability, this growing partnership between India and the UK is becoming a crucial foundation for global stability and economic progress.”

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Starmer, there has been remarkable progress in the relations between India and the UK. During my UK visit in July, we reached an agreement on the historic Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement. Your visit to India just a few months after the Agreement and the largest business delegation to accompany you so far is a symbol of the new energy and broader vision that has come into the India-UK partnership,” said PM Modi.

“We shared views on peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific and West Asia, as well as the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. On the Ukraine conflict and the Gaza issue, India supports all efforts to restore peace through dialogue and diplomacy. We are fully committed to enhancing maritime security cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region,” said PM Modi.

“We have reached an agreement on cooperation in military training. Under this, Flying Instructors of the Indian Air Force will work as trainers in the UK’s Royal Air Force,” said PM Modi.

Prime Minister Modi said, “The largest and most influential delegation from the education sector so far has come with Prime Minister Starmer. It is a matter of great joy that now nine universities from the UK are going to open campuses in India. The Gurugram campus of Southampton University was recently inaugurated, and the first group of students has also taken admission.”