India, US discuss trade, defence

Washington: India and the US, on Friday, discussed trade just days ahead of President Donald Trump’s reciprocal tariffs system kicks into effect.

On a call between US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau and India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri also discussed ongoing defence cooperation and boosting security prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.

“They discussed ongoing efforts to reduce barriers to achieve a fair and balanced bilateral trade relationship, strengthen collaboration in defence and technology, and boost security and prosperity throughout the Indo-Pacific region,” said Tammy Bruce, spokesperson for the US State Department, in a readout of the phone call.

The US goods trade deficit with India was $45.7 billion in 2024, a 5.4 per cent increase ($2.4 billion) over 2023, according to the office of the US Trade Representative (USTR), the top trade negotiator for the US.

Total goods trade between the two countries was an estimated $129.2 billion in 2024.

American goods exports to India were $41.8 billion, up 3.4 per cent ($1.4 billion) from 2023 and total US goods imports from India totalled $87.4 billion in 2024, up 4.5 per cent ($3.7 billion) from 2023.

US President Trump has pushed India to buy more from the US and has also complained India’s levies higher tariff on American goods. His officials have cited India among the countries that might be targeted for reciprocal tariffs that he plans to announce next Wednesday.

Although, Trump has also talked about exemptions and leniency without naming the beneficiary country or countries.

On the phone call, Landau also thanked the Foreign Secretary Misri for India’s “assistance addressing illegal immigration to the US and asked the Indian government for continued cooperation on this issue,” Bruce said in the readout.

The US has deported hundreds of Indians who were found to have entered the country illegally.

The first load of illegal migrants from India sent back by the Trump administration arrived in India in February 2025.

“The US has been carrying out deportation operations for several years now,” the Ministry of External Affairs said in response to a parliamentary query on March 17.

“From 2009 to 2024, a total of 15,564 Indian nationals have been deported by the US through chartered and commercial flights.”