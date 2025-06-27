India witnessed unprecedented growth after Independence but ‘Emergency’ remains a dent: K’taka Guv

Bhopal: Karnataka Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot said on Thursday that the country achieved unprecedented progress in every field after 75 years of Independence, but the “Emergency” imposed on June 25, 1975, remains a dent on India’s democracy.

He made this remark while addressing a state-level conference of ‘democracy fighters’ organised at Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav’s residence in Bhopal.

The Governor was the chief guest of the programme, which also attended by Chief Minister Yadav.

Addressing the gathering of those who fought against the imposition of Emergency, for which they were imprisoned under the Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA) in different parts of Madhya Pradesh, Governor Gehlot recalled that during the Emergency, 46 ordinances were issued.

“India is the world’s largest democratic country, and to strengthen it, democracy fighters have made significant sacrifices. This conference serves as a powerful medium to inform people about what happened on June 25, 1975, during the Emergency,” he said.

The conference was organised by the Madhya Pradesh government to honour ‘democracy fighters’ (MISA bandis).

“Currently, in more than 12 states, democracy fighters are being honoured ceremoniously, but the Madhya Pradesh government has provided the most facilities to democracy fighters,” Governor Gehlot said.

Meanwhile, highlighting the India’s growth story in the past two decades, especially under the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government in the past 11 years, the Governor expressed that by the centenary of Independence in 2047, India will become a world leader.

Later, addressing the concluding session of the conference, CM Yadav said that democracy is an integral part of Indian civilisation and culture.

“Democracy is not just a system of governance but the soul and identity of our lifestyle. He said democracy has been ingrained in the Indian psyche since ancient times and its roots run deep in our traditions. It is our moral responsibility to carry forward this legacy of democracy,” the Chief Minister added.

On this occasion, he appreciated the invaluable contribution of democracy fighters in strengthening democracy and said that our present democratic system is the result of their relentless struggle and sacrifices.

“Today, we are living in a strong and accountable democratic system, and at its core are the democracy fighters,” the Governor noted.