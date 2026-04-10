Indian Army reaffirms neutral role, strengthens outreach in tension-hit Manipur

Imphal: The General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Indian Army’s Red Shield Division on Friday reiterated that the Indian Army remains steadfast in its commitment to ensuring the safety and security of all communities in Manipur, officials said.

Defence Spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Mahendra Rawat said that the GOC emphasised the Indian Army’s role as a neutral and dependable force, dedicated to protecting lives and maintaining peace across the state.

As part of ongoing outreach efforts, the GOC visited remote and isolated villages of Sinaikeithei and Tingpibung, inhabited by Tangkhul Naga and Kuki communities, to assess the ground situation and engage directly with residents.

During the visit, the Army officer interacted with Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and village headmen, holding constructive discussions aimed at fostering mutual understanding and identifying peaceful pathways to address the ongoing tensions.

Highlighting the importance of dialogue and cooperation, the GOC urged all stakeholders to work collectively towards restoring harmony and long-term stability in the region.

“Reassuring the villagers, the GOC conveyed that the Indian Army remains steadfast in its commitment to ensuring the safety and security of all communities,” Lieutenant Colonel Rawat said.

The visit underscores the Indian Army’s sustained efforts to build trust, strengthen community ties, and contribute to lasting peace in Manipur.

Meanwhile, Manipur Police have arrested six individuals for violating curfew at Ahallup Makha Leikai in Imphal East district.

The accused also allegedly assaulted police personnel on Thursday and attempted to snatch weapons.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Yangoijam Borish Singh (23), Mangsatabam David Singh (21), Pangambam Nivash Meitei (22), Laitonjam Romen Singh (22), Phairenjam Tony (21), and Ningthoujam Denish Singh (22).

In a separate operation, security forces apprehended two individuals at T. Khullen Naka Check Post in Senapati district for possession of contraband methamphetamine tablets valued at nearly Rs 4 crore.

A car and four mobile phones were also seized during the operation.

Security forces, including central and state agencies, continue to intensify crackdowns on militant activities, with search operations and area domination drives being conducted in fringe, mixed-population, and vulnerable areas across multiple districts.

A total of 113 nakas and checkpoints have been established across both Valley and hill districts to curb the movement of suspicious individuals and vehicles.

Additionally, security personnel are providing escorts to vehicles, including trucks transporting essential commodities, along the Imphal-Jiribam National Highway (NH-37).

Enhanced security arrangements and convoy protection remain in place in sensitive stretches to ensure the safe passage of goods and commuters.

The Manipur Police have also urged the public to refrain from believing rumours and to remain cautious about fake videos circulating on social media.

“The veracity of any circulated video or audio clip should be verified through the Central Control Room. Uploading or sharing unverified or misleading content on social media will invite legal action,” a police statement warned.