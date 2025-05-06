Indian Bishops Unite in Requiem Mass for Pope Francis in Bangalore

Bangalore: In a heartfelt display of communion and reverence, the Catholic Bishops of India gathered in Bangalore to celebrate a solemn Requiem Mass for Pope Francis, mourning his passing and honouring his profound impact on the universal Church.

The Holy Mass was celebrated on 6 May 2025 during the Executive Committee meeting of the Conference of Catholic Bishops of India (CCBI), held at St. John’s Medical College. Present were 24 Archbishops, the chairmen of 16 commissions, Executive Secretaries, Department Directors, and Coordinators of various national apostolates – all assembled in prayer and remembrance of the late Pontiff.

With the CCBI President, His Eminence Cardinal Filipe Neri Ferrão, currently in Rome ahead of the papal conclave, the liturgy was presided over by the CCBI Vice President, Most Rev Peter Machado, Archbishop of Bangalore. He led the faithful in interceding for the eternal peace of Pope Francis and giving thanks for his remarkable pontificate.

In his homily, Archbishop Machado reflected on the enduring legacy of Pope Francis – a shepherd who embraced humility, lifted the poor, and boldly proclaimed the Gospel in a fragmented world. “He taught us what it means to be a Church that walks with the wounded, speaks to the margins, and breathes the radical love of Christ,” the Archbishop said. A Church that is inclusive and no one is excluded.

The Requiem Mass marked a deeply spiritual moment for the Church in India as it joins Catholics worldwide in mourning a Pope who redefined pastoral leadership for the modern age.



