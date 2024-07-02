Indian Catholic Youth Movement Diocese of Mangalore holds Office Bearers Training Program for newly Elected Leaders

Mangaluru: The Indian Catholic Youth Movement of the Diocese of Mangalore organized an Office Bearers Training Program for newly elected leaders P.S.T.A.R 2024 on June 30, 2024, at Milagres College, Mangalore.

The day began with an ice-breaking session led by Ms Viola Lewis, MIJARC Coordinator, and other DEXCO and Council members, aimed at fostering camaraderie and setting a collaborative tone for the day.

Rev. Dr Michael Santhumayor, Principal of Milagres College, was honored for his recent doctoral achievement. As the resource person for the initial morning session, he addressed the youth on the significance of specialization in education, stressing its role in enhancing employment prospects, providing valuable experience, and leading to higher earnings.

The day included a Holy Eucharistic celebration, with Rev. Fr Denzil Lobo as the main celebrant, accompanied by Rev. Fr Ashwin Lohith Cardoza, ICYM Mangalore Diocesan Director. Rev. Fr Denzil Lobo delivered an inspiring sermon, urging the youth to lead lives of faith, integrity, and service, fostering a spiritually enriching atmosphere with active participation from all attendees.

Following the Mass, the P.S.T.A.R. program was inaugurated with a ceremonial lamp lighting, graced by several distinguished dignitaries including Most Rev. Dr Peter Paul Saldanha, Bishop of Mangalore Diocese and Chairman of the Youth Commission; Chief Guest Mr Michael D’Souza, Entrepreneur and Philanthropist; Guest of Honor Rev. Dr Michael Santhumayor, Principal, Milagres College Mangalore; Rev. Fr Ashwin Cardoza, ICYM Mangalore Diocesan Director; Mr Mithesh D’Souza, President, ICYM Mangalore Diocese; and Ms Wilma Viola Lobo, General Secretary, ICYM Mangalore Diocese.

Mr Mithesh D’Souza, President of the Indian Catholic Youth Movement, Mangalore Diocese, warmly welcomed guests, expressing gratitude for their presence and support.

Rev. Fr Ashwin Lohith Cardoza, Diocesan Youth Director, delivered the keynote address, commending DEXCO and Council members for their exemplary service and the high quality of their programs. He acknowledged Bishop Most Rev. Dr Peter Paul Saldanha for his dedicated leadership and unwavering support. Additionally, he congratulated Rev. Fr Michael Santhumayor on his recent doctorate achievement. Furthermore, he expressed gratitude to Mr Michael D’Souza for his steadfast support towards our community and ICYM.

Rev. Fr Ashwin Lohith Cardoza emphasized the importance of sustainability initiatives, announcing the introduction of reusable water bottles to reduce plastic waste. These initiatives, including using artificial roses sourced from Daya School and crafted by physically challenged children, supported their talents and boosted their confidence, providing beautiful keepsakes for guests.

Mr Anil John Sequeira was felicitated for becoming a judge, and Mr Michael D’Souza for his doctoral achievement, inspiring the audience with their dedication and contributions.

Mr Michael D’Souza, in his address, underscored the pivotal role of youth in society, stating, ‘Youths are the cream of our society,’ and encouraging humility alongside success. He advised pursuing careers in government fields with confidence and without arrogance, embracing failures as part of life’s journey.

Bishop Peter Paul Saldanha unveiled the ‘AMCHO YUVAK’ magazine, a platform within ICYM Central Council, Diocese Of Mangalore, showcasing youth talents and offering opportunities for content creation, advertisements, and well-wishes.

Bishop Most Rev. Dr Peter Paul Saldanha was honored and felicitated for his unwavering dedication, exceptional service, and steadfast guidance to ICYM. His leadership has been instrumental in shaping the youth movement within the Mangalore Diocese, fostering a spirit of faith, integrity, and community service. Under his guidance, ICYM has flourished, empowering young people to actively engage in church activities and societal contributions. His commitment to nurturing the next generation of leaders continues to inspire and uplift the entire community.

In his presidential address, he urged the youth not to be afraid of their Christian identity wherever they are, emphasizing active participation in Christian celebrations and community life. He promoted the concept of ‘3BC’ – Bring Belongingness Back to the Church, emphasizing the essential role of youth in the church’s future.

Wilma Viola Lobo, General Secretary of ICYM Mangalore Diocese, delivered the vote of thanks, acknowledging the efforts of organizers, participants, and resource persons.

Mr Sushant Samson Fernandes, Treasurer of ICYM Central Council, served as the emcee for the inauguration program. After the inauguration, lunch was served, followed by specialized training sessions for Presidents, Secretaries, Treasurers, AMCHO Yuvak, and Red Drop Representatives. These sessions were led by Fr Stany for Presidents, Mr Vincent Mascarenhas for Secretaries and AMCHO Yuvak, Mr Anil for Treasurers, and Mr Jackson for Red Drop Representatives, along with the respective office bearers.

The training program concluded successfully, empowering the youth of Mangalore Diocese, enhancing their leadership skills, and reinforcing their commitment to the church and community. Their enthusiastic participation marked a significant step towards a vibrant future for ICYM Mangalore Diocese.