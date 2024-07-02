Yenepoya Holds Talk on ‘Journal Journeys: Navigating the Pathway to Manuscript Acceptance’

Mangaluru: The Research and Development Cell of Yenepoya Dental College in association with the Institution’s Innovation Council organized a Guest Lecture ‘Journal Journeys: Navigating the Pathway to Manuscript Acceptance’ on 25th June 2024.

Dean of Yenepoya Dental College, Dr Sham S Bhat welcomed the gathering which was followed by the Presidential address by the Principal Dr Laxmikanth Chatra who stressed on the importance of publication during postgraduation.

Dr Varsha Upadya introduced the resource person Dr Suprabha B.S, Head of the Department of Pediatric and Preventive Dentistry, Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Mangalore. Dr Suprabha shared her experience regarding the publication of manuscripts along with tips for post-graduate students and faculty members. Dr Veena K.M. was the convenor of the program. Dr Sneha Kudva presented the vote of thanks and Dr Raksha Ballal compered the event.