Indian Edition of Laudate Deum Released

Kathmandu (CCBI): The Indian edition of the Apostolic Exhortation of Pope Francis “Laudate Deum” was released by His Excellency Leopoldo Girelli, Apostolic Nuncio to India and Nepal, during the South Asian Bishop’s training programme held at Kathmandu, Nepal, on Wednesday, October 11, 2023.

Abp. Anil Couto, Secretary General, CCBI and the Archbishop of Delhi; Bp. Paul Simick, Apostolic Vicar of Nepal; Bp. Allwyn D’Silva, Auxiliary Bishop Emeritus of Bombay; Rev. Fr. Baptist Pais, Executive Secretary, Commission for Ecumenism and Rev. Dr Stephen Alathara, Deputy Secretary General, CCBI, were present.

Pope Francis released the “Laudate Deum” on October 4, 2023, the Feast of St. Francis of Assisi. The Apostolic Exhortation is the Pope’s cry for a response to the climate crisis. It’s a text in continuity with his 2015 encyclical Laudato si’. In six chapters and 73 paragraphs, Poper Francis tries to clarify and bring to completion that previous text on integral ecology, while at the same time sounding an alarm and a call for co-responsibility in the face of the climate emergency.

The Indian edition of the book Laudato Deum is published by the Conference of Catholic Bishops of India (CCBI). For copies, kindly contact the CCBI General Secretariat or call Mobile: +91-9886730224.