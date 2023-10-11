KAPCON 2023 Inaugurated at Father Muller

Mangaluru: The 49th Annual State Conference of Karnataka Chapter of the Indian Association of Pathologists and Microbiologists was inaugurated at the Father Muller Convention Centre in the presence of its Office bearers and Dignitaries on 6th October 2023. Over 600 delegates for the conference would be presenting papers, participating in quizzes, deliberating on the latest trends in specimen analysis and learning the Coastal culture.

Dr Antony Sylvan D’Souza Dean of the Father Muller Medical College welcomed the dignitaries and delegates to the conference showcasing the expanse of the coastal belt of Karnataka with its unique culture and academic impetus and also elaborating on the history of the 143 years of service of the Father Muller Charitable Institutions in the service of healing and comforting the sick in the region.

The annual KCIAPM report was beautifully put forth by Dr Aditya Agnihotri who was pleased that the conference was held in-presence format after the long hiatus of the COVID-19 pandemic. Dr Suresh Hanagavadi President of KCIAPM wished well for the conference and also opined that learning and relearning is the need for all professionals Dr Umashanker T, Professor and Head Department of Pathology and the incumbent Organizing Secretary of the Conference gave a brief on the academic excellence of the Chief Guest Dr B.S. Satish Rao. Dr Satish Rao the Director of Manipal School of Life Sciences in his address talked of the advancement of laboratory technology which now is into AI technology and Machine Learning. The winning of the Nobel prize on m-RNA technology for the development of the COVID Vaccine showed the world that every demonstrateable research needs to be nurtured by grants/funds or institutions.

Fr Ajith B Menezes, Administrator FMMC/FMCOAHS/FMCP in his presidential address impressed on a poem composed by the Singaporean poet Anne Lee Tzu Pheng, which dwells on the nature of time and the relationship humans share. It invites the listener to be present in the moment rather than losing oneself in regret and guilt about the incontrovertible nature of time and lost opportunities. He concluded by saying that the pathologist shows his love for pathology amidst the myriad of tempting subjects.

The vote of thanks was delivered by Dr Nisha J Marla, Professor FMMC and Organizing Secretary of the Conference. Dr Reshma Kini & Dr Chandini Bhandary compeered the programme. Dr Jayaprakash C.S. Prof & FMMCH Lab Director and Scientific Committee chairman and Dr Cristol Blanch Moras Asst Prof FMMC and treasurer of the Conference along with Karnataka Medical Council observer Dr Siddaganga were present on the dais.

The conference is a 3-day event ending on Sunday that will showcase different facets of the science in Pathology and dissemination of its newer knowledge to the younger academicians.