Indian envoy holds ‘fruitful’ talks with bipartisan US Senators, discusses defence, trade ties

Washington: India’s Ambassador to the United States, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, hosted a bipartisan group of US Senators and engaged in productive discussions about the bilateral partnership, covering areas such as energy, defence and trade.

The group of US Senators included Republicans Lindsey Graham, Dan Sullivan and Markwayne Mullin, and Democrats Peter Welch, Richard Blumenthal, and Sheldon Whitehouse at India House in Washington.

“Honoured to host Senators Lindsey Graham, Richard Blumenthal, Sheldon Whitehouse, Peter Welch, Dan Sullivan and Markwayne Mullin this evening at the India House. Had fruitful conversations on the India-US partnership, from energy and defence cooperation to trade and important global developments. Grateful for their support for a stronger India-US relationship,” Kwatra posted on X on Tuesday (Indian time).

The Indian Ambassador also held a meeting with General Dan Caine, Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, discussing defence cooperation between India and the US and regional issues of shared interest.

“Had a pleasant meeting with General Dan Caine, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. We had an engaging conversation about our bilateral defence cooperation and regional issues of mutual interest,” Kwatra posted on X.

Last week, Kwatra held a wide-ranging conversation on the bilateral economic engagement agenda with Jacob Helberg, the 22nd US Under Secretary of State for Economic Affairs.

Taking to X, the Indian Ambassador said, “Congratulated US Under Secretary of State for Economic Affairs Jacob Helberg on assuming his responsibilities. Had a wide-ranging conversation on our bilateral economic engagement agenda, including a mutually beneficial trade deal, strategic trade dialogue, and technology cooperation, including AI.”

On November 24, Ambassador Kwatra met US Representative Jay Obernolte and highlighted opportunities for bilateral cooperation in science, tech, innovation and AI.

“Enjoyed my conversation with Rep. Jay Obernolte, Chair of the House Science, Space, and Technology Research and Technology Subcommittee. Highlighted opportunities for stronger US-India cooperation in science, tech, AI and innovation,” Kwatra wrote in a post on X.