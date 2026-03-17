Indian‑flagged LPG tanker ‘Nanda Devi’ arrives at Gujarat’s Vadinar Port

Bhuj: The Indian‑flagged liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) tanker ‘Nanda Devi’ arrived at Vadinar Port in Gujarat at about 11.25 a.m. on Tuesday, becoming the second LPG carrier to reach the west coast this week after ‘Shivalik’ docked at Mundra Port a day earlier, officials confirmed.

Both vessels were transporting critical LPG supplies to India following an unusually hazardous passage through the Strait of Hormuz, where maritime traffic has been disrupted by the ongoing conflict involving Iran, the US and Israel.

The strait, a strategic chokepoint for global energy shipments, has seen a sharp reduction in commercial vessel movements since late February amid heightened military actions and warnings from Iran.

Authorities at Kandla Port issued directives on Monday that all ships carrying LPG should be given priority berthing to expedite unloading of cargo and reduce delays amid concerns over domestic supply.

In a circular to vessel agents, the Deendayal Port Authority said the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways instructed ports to accord priority berthing for LPG-laden ships to help maintain uninterrupted distribution of cooking gas across the country.

The Shivalik, laden with around 46,000 tonnes of LPG from Qatar, completed its nine‑day voyage and berthed at Mundra on Monday evening after port authorities made advance arrangements, including documentation and priority docking, to begin discharge operations without delay.

Officials said both vessels are part of efforts to shore up LPG supplies for household and industrial use as India continues to rely on imports for a significant share of its energy needs.

Before the transit of the two tankers, dozens of Indian‑flagged ships and hundreds of seafarers remained anchored in the Persian Gulf as maritime insurers and shipping firms reassessed routes through the volatile region.

The Nanda Devi’s arrival at Kandla comes amid broader diplomatic and logistical efforts, including negotiations with regional authorities and coordination with naval assets, to safeguard merchant shipping.

Indian maritime authorities have maintained that all Indian seafarers operating in the Gulf area remain safe and that no untoward incidents involving Indian-flagged vessels have been reported in recent days.

While Nanda Devi has arrived, another ship, ‘Jag Laadki’, carrying nearly 81,000 tonnes of crude oil from the UAE, is en route to India.

As per government data, there were 22 Indian-flagged vessels located to the west of the Strait of Hormuz in the Persian Gulf region, carrying a total of 611 seafarers.