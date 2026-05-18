Indian student killed in tragic road accident in US

Chicago (United States): A 25-year-old Indian student lost her life while six others were injured in a tragic road accident near Chicago in the United States, officials confirmed on Monday (Indian time).

The fatal accident occurred late on Saturday night (US time) along Interstate 65 near Crown Point in Lake County, Indiana, according to the police.

According to local media reports, the deceased student has been identified as Navya Gadusu. The Lake County Coroner’s Office confirmed that she was pronounced dead at 12:16 a.m. on Sunday.

Officials stated that Gadusu died due to blunt force traumatic injuries suffered in the crash.

Reacting to the incident, the Indian Consulate General in Chicago expressed grief over the student’s death and said it is in constant touch with the bereaved family.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic passing away of Indian student Navya Gadusu in a road accident near Chicago. Our heartfelt condolences to her family and friends during this difficult time. The Consulate is in touch with the family of the deceased. We are also in touch with friends and members of community who are assisting those injured in the accident,” the Consulate said in a post on X.

According to the Indiana State Police, the accident took place at approximately 11:15 p.m. on Saturday. Investigators said a red minivan carrying seven adults was travelling at a very slow speed of around 10 to 15 miles per hour behind another vehicle that was reportedly facing mechanical issues.

Police said the driver of another car approaching from behind failed to realise how slowly the minivan was moving and attempted to swerve left in an effort to avoid a collision.

However, the vehicle struck the left side of the minivan with force, causing the van to veer off the roadway and plunge into a ditch, officials added.

Authorities clarified that the vehicle suffering from mechanical trouble, which the minivan had been following, was not involved in the collision.

Further details released during the investigation revealed that the minivan was fitted with only two front seats.

Police said the remaining five passengers were seated on boxes of mangoes without wearing seat belts at the time of the accident.

The circumstances surrounding the crash are currently under investigation by the Indiana State Police.