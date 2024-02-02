India’s FIRST ‘Beachside Startup Fest’ on 16 Feb & ‘Mluru Triathlon 2.0’ on Feb 18 at Tannirbhavi Beach

India’s FIRST ‘Beachside Startup Fest’ on 16 Feb & ‘Mangaluru Triathlon 2.0’ on Feb 18 at Tannirbhavi Beach withHeld under the banner of Tapasya Beach Festival (TBF). TBF will also be joined by WeRCycling Club, Mangaluru



Mangaluru: The picturesque Tannirbhavi Beach, next to the Blue Flag beach, will serve as a vibrant backdrop for networking, innovation, and the celebration of entrepreneurial spirit for “Emerge-2024”, to be held from Feb 16 to 18. Held under the banner of Tapasya Beach Festival (TBF), the event is aimed at fostering and nurturing emerging startups. Vishwas US, regional director of, the International Federation of Inventors Association (IFIA) Bharat, who is spearheading this initiative, said this is an effort to unite the startup ecosystem. “It will feature presentations highlighting the distinct approaches of incubation and enabling centres, IPR and various aspects of the startup ecosystem. These presentations will be tailored to the specific needs and characteristics of the region.

While students will present ideas, about 20 startups will present their proof of concept. An ideation will also be held. Experts will focus on diverse areas such as AI cutting across 18 sectors, IPR, technology transfer and other aspects,” he said. “TBF has partnered with the IFIA Bharat, International Startup Foundation, and is supported by the Principal Scientific Advisor of the Union government, and Dr Vishal Rao from the State’s Vision Group. The collaborative effort is geared towards fostering product-based startups and is being held on the lines of the South Summit held in Spain” said Vishwas.

“The focus of this initiative is to harness and showcase the immense potential of Mangaluru in building one of the most vibrant startup ecosystems and make it the Startup capital of India,” he said. The event will be inaugurated by the world’s youngest CEO Suhas Gopinath, chairman, of Globals Inc and T-Hub. Efforts are being made to gamify the event, aimed at introducing the concept of gamification to the city. Harnish J Raj, a core team member, of TBF and secretary of, the WeRCycling club, said the beach festival will also feature a triathlon, food festival, and various other engaging events. “This innovative event opens doors for future developments, where aspects of medical, educational, and religious tourism can be seamlessly integrated. This is a first-of-its-kind event,” he said.

“Emerge 2024 is expecting over 100 startups, 50 investors, and around 1,000 participants. The top 25 ideas will be selected, and the winning ideas will receive a prize of Rs 1 lakh. A medical hackathon will also be held. The beach fest is led by Naveenchandra Hegde, and Dr Asha Jyothi Rai, trustees, of Tapasya Foundation,” he said. The foundation with Sabitha R Shetty as the managing trustee is working on developing a hospice care and palliative project on 2.65 acres in Mudipu. In the first phase, paediatric palliative care for cancer patients will come up and is expected to be inaugurated soon. All profits from the TBF will go to the palliative hospice care project, he said.

The MANGALURU TRIATHLON WILL BE HELD ON 18 FEBRUARY

As part of the Tapasya Beach Festival (TBF), the Mangaluru Triathlon will be held on Feb 18 at Tannirbhavi Beach. The primary goal is to foster a community of triathletes who share a passion for endurance and athleticism, with the picturesque Tannirbhavi Beach in the background, and giving athletes a glimpse of the city.

Speaking to Team Mangalorean, Harnish J Raj, a core team member, TBF, and secretary, of WeRCycling club, said, “As part of this Olympic-level triathlon event, the athletes will participate in 1.5km of sea swimming, 40 km of cycling and 10 km of running. The other events will include a duathlon solo, a 40km cycling and 10km run, a triathlon relay done by a team of three members, a dream swim-1000m of sea swimming, a 40 km cycling race under dream cycling and 10 km run which will be partially on the beach. In addition, there will be 500m of open sea swimming, 20km of cycling, five kilometres of running on the beach, a half marathon of 21 km and 2 km charity walk and a wheelchair race.

Mangaluru Triathlon is the support of the Palliative cancer care initiative by the Tapasya Foundation. Tapasya Foundation envisages establishing and developing, a place of solace for terminally ill people to smoothly sail through the evening of their life and die with dignity and quality healthcare till the end. Thus we are set to take the first stride in building the Cancer Palliative Care Centre near Mudipu on the outskirts of Mangaluru in a pristine environment that will serve the needs of individuals who deserve to be taken care of.

The Palliative Care Centre primarily focuses on terminally ill Cancer patients and specifically intends to mainly take care of children who are less fortunate and have fallen prey to the dreaded disease, pushed to the jaws of death so early in life.