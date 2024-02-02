‘I’d put forth people’s feeling, nothing else’: Cong MP on ‘separate nation for south India’ remark



Bengaluru: Clarifying his separate nation for south India remark, Karnataka Congress MP D. K. Suresh said Karnataka is meted out with injustice and he had just put forth the feeling of the people.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Suresh, brother of Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar, clarified that his statements have no connection with the Congress party.

“Karnataka is meted out with injustice. There is no response for the letter seeking recognition of the Karnataka flag,” he said.

“Even after providing classical language status to Kannada, the lesser funds are given when compared to other languages. The Central government has failed to take any decision during the time of the water dispute faced by the state.

“Many irrigation projects of irrigation are pending and BJP leaders instead of voicing out these issues are diverting attention to other issues,” Suresh stated.

Suresh has stirred a controversy, saying: Money of south India is allotted to north India. Because of this we are facing financial difficulties. If this continues inevitably, we will have to raise a voice to make south India a separate nation.”



