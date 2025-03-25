India’s milk production surges 63.6 pc in 10 years, accounts for 25 pc of world output

New Delhi: India’s milk production has increased by 63.56 per cent over the past 10 years from 146.3 million tonnes in 2014-15 to 239.2 million tonnes during 2023-24, with an annual growth rate of 5.7 per cent, while world milk production is growing at 2 per cent per annum, according to information tabled in Parliament on Tuesday.

Per capita availability of milk in the country has increased by 48 per cent in the last decade with more than 471 gm/person/day during the year 2023-24 as against the per capita availability of 322 gram/ person/ day in the world, Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, S.P. Singh Baghel, said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.

India has ranked first in milk production since 1998 and now contributes to 25 per cent of global milk production.

The minister also mentioned details of the various schemes that the Indian Government is implementing to boost the dairy sector.

The Centre’s National Programme for Dairy Development (NPDD) is being implemented across the country to complement and supplement the efforts for milk production and milk processing infrastructure made by State Governments, the minister said.

Component ‘A’ of NPDD focusses on creating and strengthening of infrastructure for quality milk testing equipment as well as primary chilling facilities for State Cooperatives in the dairy sector and Farmer Producer Organisations.

Component ‘B’ of the scheme ‘Dairying through Cooperatives’ aims to increase the sale of milk and dairy products by increasing farmers’ access to organised markets, upgrading dairy processing facilities and marketing infrastructure and enhancing the capacity of producer-owned institutions.

To assist State Dairy Cooperative Federations, the Centre is also providing interest subvention with respect to working capital loan to tide over the crisis on account of severely adverse market conditions or natural calamities.

He further stated that the Animal Husbandry Infrastructure Development Fund (AHIDF) is being implemented for funding of eligible projects set up by individual entrepreneurs, dairy cooperatives, Farmers Producer Organisations, private firms, MSMEs and Section 8 companies for their investment for processing and value addition in the animal husbandry sector by scheduled banks.

Under the scheme, credit facilities are to be made available for establishment of dairy processing and value addition infrastructure, animal feed manufacturing plant, Breed Improvement Technology and Breed Multiplication farm, animal waste to wealth management (Agri Waste management) and veterinary vaccine and drugs production facilities.

To enhance milk production and productivity of bovines, the Government is implementing the ‘Rashtriya Gokul Mission’ for development and conservation of indigenous breeds and genetic upgradation of the bovine population.

The National Livestock Mission (NLM) has been launched to bring sharp focus on entrepreneurship development and breed improvement in poultry, sheep, goat and piggery by providing incentivisation to the individual, FPOs, SHGs, Section 8 companies for entrepreneurship development and also to the State Government for breed improvement infrastructure.

Besides, the Livestock Health and Disease Control Programme provides for prophylactic vaccination against animal diseases, capacity building of veterinary services, disease surveillance, and strengthening veterinary infrastructure, the minister added.