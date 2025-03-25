Bangladesh on edge amid coup speculation, Army Chief dismisses rumours

Dhaka: Speculation is mounting over the possibility of martial law or a state of emergency in Bangladesh, with talks of a military takeover gaining traction. Concerns are growing that the army could move against the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government amid increasing tensions between the military and both the administration and student-led movements.

The deployment of the Bangladeshi Army in Dhaka has further fueled coup rumours. Reports indicate that troops from the Savar-based 9th Division of the Bangladeshi Army are being mobilised and have begun entering the capital in a phased manner.

According to the country’s leading media outlet, Northeast News, sources within the security establishment suggest that the army is looking to consolidate control, particularly in Dhaka.

However, in an attempt to quell the growing speculation, Army Chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman dismissed the rumors on Monday and urged patience.

Addressing senior army officials from across the country at the ‘Officer’s Address’ in Dhaka Cantonment, General Waker lauded the military’s dedication, professionalism, and resilience, emphasising that misinformation should not be allowed to cause distractions.

His remarks came after a night of intense speculation regarding the imposition of martial law or emergency rule as the nation grapples with unfolding political developments.

General Waker underscored key concerns, including the deteriorating law and order situation, the dangers of misinformation, and inflammatory rhetoric.

Stressing that “the country and its people remain the army’s highest priority,” he called on troops to remain vigilant and not succumb to provocations.

His statement comes at a time when the army has been exercising magistracy powers for over six months, aiding the civil administration. These forces played a pivotal role in the ousting of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the establishment of the interim government under Yunus.

In recent months, growing opposition from political parties and student organisations has led to heightened tensions, causing unease within military circles. This has reportedly pushed some factions within the army to consider measures to control the dissenting voices.

However, General Waker warned against any impulsive actions, stating that such moves could serve the interests of those seeking to destabilise the country.

The unfolding situation took another turn when a student leader made explosive allegations against the army chief in a pre-recorded video released on Friday.

Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuiyan, who serves as an advisor to the Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development, and Cooperatives in the interim government, claimed that General Waker had initially been reluctant to support Muhammad Yunus’s appointment as chief advisor.

Adding to the unrest, another prominent student activist, Hasnat Abdullah, recently threatened to launch a mass movement against the army.

This followed reports of a secret meeting between Abdullah and General Waker on March 11, during which the army chief allegedly hinted at the possibility of Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League returning to politics and contesting elections if and when they are held.

With tensions escalating and speculation running high, Bangladesh finds itself at a critical juncture, caught between political uncertainty and military oversight.

While General Waker’s reassurances aim to dispel fears of a coup, the heavy army presence in Dhaka and growing opposition against the military show that the situation is fragile.