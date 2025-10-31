Indira Gandhi’s Leadership Remains a Global Inspiration, Says Minister Hebbalkar

Udupi: On the occasion of Indira Gandhi’s death anniversary and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s birth anniversary, Lakshmi Hebbalkar, Minister for Women and Child Development and Udupi District In-charge Minister, lauded the former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi as an exemplary leader whose influence transcends national boundaries. Speaking at a commemorative program organized by the Udupi District Congress Committee at the District Congress Bhavan on Friday, Minister Hebbalkar emphasized that Indira Gandhi, often referred to as the “Iron Lady of India,” continues to serve as a beacon of inspiration for individuals worldwide.

“Indira Gandhi is my ideal and a source of inspiration for millions like me,” stated Minister Hebbalkar, highlighting the enduring impact of her political acumen. She asserted that Gandhi’s leadership model was not confined by gender, offering valuable lessons for both men and women in politics. Minister Hebbalkar underscored that under Indira Gandhi’s guidance, India solidified its position as a robust and independent nation on the global stage.

The Minister also reflected on the significant reforms initiated by Indira Gandhi, including the nationalization of banks and the Green Revolution. These policies, she noted, were instrumental in bolstering the nation’s economy and ensuring food security for its citizens. “At a time when the nation struggled for even one meal a day, she led India toward progress and self-sufficiency. Her governance, sacrifice, and dedication continue to inspire generations,” she added, emphasizing the lasting legacy of Gandhi’s commitment to national development.

In her address, Minister Hebbalkar also called upon party workers to dedicate their efforts to strengthening the Congress organization at the grassroots level. “Every Congress worker’s effort is essential to build and sustain the party. If the nation must survive, Congress must survive,” she declared, acknowledging recent electoral setbacks in the Udupi district while affirming the party’s continued strength and indispensability for the nation’s future.

Furthermore, Minister Hebbalkar paid homage to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, recognizing him as a distinguished statesman whose pivotal role in unifying the nation remains indelible. “The credit for integrating a divided India into one sovereign country goes to Sardar Patel. His contribution to the creation of an undivided India is immense,” she said, underscoring his monumental contribution to the formation of a unified and independent India.

The event witnessed the presence of prominent figures, including District Congress President Ashok Kumar Kodavoor, District Mahila Congress President Jyoti Hebbar, and leaders Uday Kumar Shetty and Ramesh Kanchan, among other attendees.