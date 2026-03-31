Indore furniture shop fire doused with 27,000 litres of water

Indore: With summer heat intensifying, incidents of fire, especially due to electrical short circuits, have been increasing across Madhya Pradesh in recent days, particularly in urban areas.

One such fire incident occurred in the early hours of Monday, when a devastating blaze transformed the peaceful skyline near Indore’s Regional Park into a scene of chaos and destruction.

The fire erupted at approximately 4:00 am, rapidly engulfing two prominent furniture showrooms situated just beyond the park’s boundaries.

Multiple firefighting vehicles battled for several hours to control the blaze, which grew increasingly dangerous. After a gruelling effort by firefighters and civic employees, the fire was finally doused. The heat was so intense it threatened to spread to adjacent structures.

Luckily, no casualties were reported by the concerned authority. However, it was notable that more than 27,000 litres of water were required to extinguish the fire.

Additionally, a couple of municipal corporation tankers assisted in fetching water from a nearby pump.

Authorities said the exact cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained. Initial investigation suggested it started with a spark from a short circuit and quickly escalated into a towering inferno.

Before this incident, Indore city had witnessed a tragic fire a few days ago when a suspected short circuit at an electric vehicle charging point triggered a blaze in a house, killing seven persons.

That incident also occurred during the early morning hours, around 3:30 to 4:00 am. Within minutes, flames spread rapidly from the vehicle into the three-storey residential building, turning it into a death trap for those inside.

A sudden short circuit led to an explosion at the charging point, setting the vehicle on fire. The blaze quickly escalated as it reached a stockpile of over a dozen liquefied petroleum gas cylinders stored inside the house.