Indrali Bridge Work Delayed: Public Protests Against Inordinate Delay

Udupi: The construction of the Indrali Bridge on National Highway 169A, which commenced seven years ago, continues to face significant delays, leading to widespread public discontent. Initially slated for completion by January 15, 2025, the project has once again fallen behind schedule, prompting residents to voice their frustrations.

Launched in 2018, the Indrali Bridge project, which encompasses the construction of a 58-meter-long bridge, has encountered numerous setbacks attributed to various factors. These delays have not only hindered progress but have also resulted in increased traffic congestion and a disturbing rise in accidents, with some leading to loss of life.

Despite assurances from local officials, including Member of Parliament Kota Srinivas Poojary, that the project would meet its January 15 deadline, the bridge remains incomplete. In response, the public has issued an ultimatum to authorities, demanding that the project be finalized by January 30, or they will resort to large-scale protests.

The Indrali Bridge Action Committee, formed to advocate for the timely completion of the project, has announced plans to escalate its efforts. The committee intends to block the road and conduct a protest demonstration on January 30 if the project is not completed by that date.

District Commissioner Dr. K. Vidya Kumari has indicated that some existing issues between the Railway Department and the National Highway Authority have been resolved, with hopes that the project can be completed by February. She also warned that the contractor responsible for the project would face blacklisting should they fail to meet the new deadline.

Public sentiment remains one of disappointment and frustration, with residents demanding immediate action from authorities to expedite the project. Additionally, the Indrali Bridge Action Committee has broadened its focus to address other infrastructural delays affecting the region, including the Parkala National Highway project, the Ambalpadi flyover, and the Santhekatte project.

In a related development, the contractor has sought an extension from the district administration, which has agreed to extend the deadline for project completion to February 15. As the community awaits progress, the call for accountability and swift action from local authorities continues to grow louder.