Case Filed Against Yakshagana Organizers for Late-Night Loudspeaker Use in Ajekar

Karkala: The Karkala police have initiated legal action against the organizers of a Yakshagana performance held in Shirlal, near the Ajekar Police Station, for violating noise regulations by using loudspeakers beyond the permitted hours.

The event was organized by the Ishwara Yakshagana Mandali from Mundli and was conducted without the necessary authorization. On January 10, the organizers sought permission from the Panchayat Development Officer (PDO), but their request could not be processed due to a three-day holiday.

Subsequently, on January 13, they approached the Ajekar Police Station to obtain the requisite permission, where they were advised to seek approval from the Panchayat. Despite this guidance, the organizers proceeded with the performance and operated loudspeakers late into the night.

The police received multiple complaints from local residents regarding excessive noise. In response, officers arrived at the venue at approximately 11:30 PM and instructed the organizers to cease the use of loudspeakers. However, the organizers disregarded this directive and continued the loudspeaker operations until 4:30 AM the following morning.

As a result of these actions, a case has been filed against the event’s organizers, including Sadananda Shetty, the president of the Yakshagana Mandali, and Appu, the owner of Mahalakshmi Sounds.

In a statement to the press, District Police Chief Dr. K. Arun emphasized that the police acted by Supreme Court guidelines on noise pollution. He reiterated that the organizers had failed to secure the necessary permissions and had ignored police instructions, thereby causing significant disturbance to the community.

Dr. Arun further warned that the police would enforce strict measures against any violations of noise pollution regulations and urged the public to collaborate with law enforcement in maintaining peace and order within the community. The police remain committed to addressing noise-related complaints and ensuring compliance with established norms.