Indrali Railway Bridge Set to Open by January 15, Assures MP Kota Srinivas Poojary

Udupi: Udupi-Chikkamagaluru Member of Parliament Kota Srinivas Poojary announced on Wednesday that the long-awaited Indrali Railway Bridge is scheduled to be open for traffic by January 15. This declaration follows his inspection of the bridge construction site and discussions with stakeholders at the Udupi Traffic Police Station.

MP Poojary emphasized that all necessary equipment for the project is in place; however, progress has been hindered by various delays. Notably, the contractors have committed in writing to the Udupi Traffic Police to complete the bridge by the stipulated date. “We are taking the criticism regarding project delays very seriously, particularly in light of accidents that have occurred due to these holdups,” Poojary stated.

The construction of the bridge, which commenced in 2018, has experienced significant changes since its inception. Originally designed to span 38 meters, it has now been extended to 58 meters, with the total cost rising to Rs 13 crore. The requirements for steel girders have also escalated from 138 tonnes to 420 tonnes as the project’s scope has evolved.

Poojary highlighted the efforts made to expedite the project, noting that he has convened multiple meetings with officials. A recent meeting, attended by the Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police, resulted in a collective commitment to ensure the bridge’s completion by January 15. “This sensitive project is under strict supervision by the railway authorities to minimize any further disruptions,” he added.

Despite facing criticism from opposition parties regarding the delays, Poojary reaffirmed that the government is dedicated to fulfilling its responsibilities and expediting the project’s completion.

In related developments, the National Highway project at Parkala has recently faced legal challenges; however, a court ruling has now favored the landowners, dismissing their petition and allowing the Department of Highways to proceed with construction. The deadline for displaced landowners to file compensation claims is set for October 23, after which the Department will seek court permission to resume work.

Addressing concerns about the Perdoor National Highway project and its potential impact on Perdoor Temple activities, Poojary assured that steps will be taken to ensure the road’s construction will not interfere with the temple’s operations. He called for cooperation from devotees and local building owners to facilitate a smooth execution of the national highway construction.