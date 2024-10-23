NDA will work hard for victory of Channapatna candidate: K’taka BJP

Bengaluru: Hours after BJP leader C.P. Yogeshwara joined Congress, Karnataka BJP chief B.Y. Vijayendra said on Wednesday that the NDA would work hard for the victory of the Channapatna candidate who was nominated by Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy.

Vijayendra said that Yogeshwara’s joining Congress was not unexpected as there were doubts and expectations that such a decision might be taken by Yogeshwara.

“Whether his decision is right or wrong, he will know in the future. His departure has not caused any loss to the party, and I only wish him well in his new role as Congress leader,” said Vijayendra.

Vijayendra emphasised that the BJP did not solely rely on Yogeshwara for the party’s organisational strength in the Old Mysuru region, as there are many dedicated workers in that area.

He further mentioned that the NDA coalition would work hard to ensure victory for the candidate that Kumaraswamy nominates in the upcoming by-election for the Channapatna constituency, which is Kumaraswamy’s stronghold.

Meanwhile, BJP State General Secretary Preetham Gowda expressed confidence that with BJP’s support, Kumaraswamy’s candidate would definitely win the election in Channapatna.

Gowda said that regardless of the candidate, all BJP workers from across the state would work together to ensure the victory of the NDA candidate.

He further added: “Prime Minister Narendra Modi is our leader. Kumaraswamy has served as a minister under Narendra Modi’s leadership and has represented the Channapatna constituency. Naturally, the responsibility falls on him. With his leadership, we will win the election and raise the NDA flag.”

Gowda further stated that if a strong candidate is nominated, they would win Channapatna by a margin of at least 50,000 votes.

He also mentioned that Kumaraswamy had shown interest in the Channapatna seat and that Yogeshwar’s exit had cleared the way for him. “Our role will be to strengthen Kumaraswamy,” he clarified.

“Yogeshwar was a leader with influence and strength in the BJP. His departure from the party has personally caused pain. We had envisioned building the party in the Old Mysuru region with his influence and power. However, due to personal reasons, he left the party and joined another. He has disappointed the party’s expectations,” Gowda explained.

He added that Kumaraswamy defeated Yogeshwara in the previous election, where Yogeshwara secured second place representing the BJP.

“After Kumaraswamy became a Member of Parliament, Yogeshwar had a natural desire to become an MLA from the Channapatna constituency. However, when asked who is the winning candidate in Channapatna, it is clear that Yogeshwara had a strong chance of winning with 100 per cent certainty from the NDA,” Gowda stated.

He said that in the upcoming by-elections, the NDA candidate’s victory from Channapatna is assured.



