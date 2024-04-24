Initial trends favour BJP: Yogi Adityanath



Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said here on Wednesday that trends in the first phase of elections have been in favour of BJP.

He said that the BJP candidate had won unopposed in Surat.

Addressing a Press conference after inaugurating the media war room in BJP state headquarters here, the chief minister said that there is only one feeling in the minds of the public — Modi sarkar, 400 paar.

The chief minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has worked with full accountability. He has operated poor welfare schemes within the country and ensured that the benefits reached everyone equally, the CM added.

“During the tenure of Congress, benefits were given on the basis of face. Despite ruling the country for more than 65 years, they could not do anything. The Congress’ intention has always been to gain power. The intention of the INDIA bloc is not good for the country. I appeal to the voters that your one vote can change the situation of the country. Every voter needs to know about the evil intentions of Congress,” he said.