Inner Peace and Spiritual Reflection: Mangalore Diocese Priests Conclude Advent Retreat

Mangaluru: Wrapping up the annual retreat, the priests of the Mangalore diocese completed their Advent retreat on Friday, December 15, 2023, at the serene St. Joseph Interdiocesan Seminary in Jeppu, Mangalore. The week-long retreat commenced on December 10, 2023, offering priests a space for reflection and spiritual replenishment.

Most Rev. Dr Raphy Manjaly, the Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Agra, served as the retreat preacher for both batches, having previously led the first session in July. Known for his theological expertise and retreat guidance, the bishop delivered insightful sessions for around 85 priests, facilitating moments of silence and prayer.

This retreat served as a key opportunity for these clergy members to step away from their routine lifestyle, and delve into introspection and prayer. Amidst the tranquil ambience, the priests found solace, fostering a space for inner contemplation and allowing them to attune to their spiritual journeys.



