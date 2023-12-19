Udupi Bishop Gerald Lobo Shares the Spirit and Joy of Christmas with Journalists

Udupi: The Christmas season is one of those days that just seems to be filled with cheer and wonder. Whether you are celebrating a fun-filled or religious Christmas, your day will surely be filled with happiness.

Celebrating Christmas with friends and colleagues is the best thing one can ever do during Christmas time. With that Christmas spirit in mind, Dr Gerald Isaac Lobo, the Bishop of Udupi diocese, organised a “Christmas Get-together” with media persons of Udupi on Tuesday, December 19 at the Anugraha Pastrol Centre Kakkunje, Udupi.

Fr Alwyn Sequira Editor of Uzvaad welcomed the gathering. Dr Gerald Isaac Lobo inaugurated the programme by cutting the Christmas cake along with Raghavendra Nayak Ajekar Guest Relations Manager Malabar Gold and Diamonds, Rajesh Shetty, President of Udupi District working Journalist’s Association, Msgr Ferdinand Gonsalves Vicar General of the Diocese, Fr Denis D’Sa PRO Udupi and Michael Rodrigues (Media Coordinator Udupi Diocese.

Bishop Gerald in his presidential message said that celebrating life is Christmas. “Love, happiness, peace and joy are the symbols of Christmas, which should prevail over society in all walks of life. Peace and love should emerge from our hearts; only then will it leave a huge impact on society. The journalists of Udupi have supported the noble initiatives of the diocese and have played a major role in building and developing the diocese,” he said.

Fr Denis D’Sa PRO Udupi brifed about the Anugraha Pastrol Center. Bishop honoured Udupi District Rajyotshava Award winner Journalist Harish Suvarna on the occasion.

On behalf of the diocese, Bishop Gerald donated a Medical Fund to the Udupi District Working Journalists Association.

Fr Dr Roshan D’Souza, Chancellor of the Diocese, Fr Vincent Crasta Director of Anugraha, Fr Charles Menezes Dean of Udupi, Fr Valerian Mendonca Dean of Kallinapur Deanry and Fr Cyril Lobo were present on the occasion.