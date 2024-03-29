Innovative Cardiac Procedure saves life of elderly patient at FMMCH

Mangaluru: A team of Doctors from Department of Cardiology, Father Muller Medical College Hospital headed by Chief Interventional Cardiologist Dr H. Prabhakar, have granted a new lease of life to a elderly patient aged about 61 years, hailing from Hassan.

The patient was admitted to the hospital with severe breathing problems and inability to perform any physical work. He was diagnosed with rheumatic heart disease for which he had undergone mechanical mitral valve replacement in November 2023. Of late, the patient was experiencing acute breathing problem. After thorough investigations, he was diagnosed to have a non-functioning stuck mitral valve which was life threatening. Instantly a team of doctors comprising of Dr H. Prabhakar, Dr Pradeep Pereira and Dr K. T. Anand swung into action and planned a very complex interventional procedure which was performed only in few hospitals in India. Dr Pradeep Pereira revealed that surgery was the only option.

Dr K. T. Anand, Cardiothoracic surgeon informed that, planned surgery will be under high risk since the patient has undergone head surgery four months back. This innovative rare and novel surgery lasted for 4 hours to complete. The mitral valve which was apparently stuck was opened with wire and balloon from the left side of heart adapting complex technique. Owing to this innovative procedure, the stuck wall was released and the patient recovered and having a normal breathing. Dr Pradeep counseled that, the innovative procedure is very risky and rarely performed. Due precaution was taken before the surgery.

The patient was currently discharged from the hospital and leading a normal life in his residence Hassan. The Director of the Father Muller Institutions Rev. Fr Richard Cohello has congratulated the team of Doctors for their unique achievements.