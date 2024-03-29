Change Chitradurga LS seat candidate or my son will contest as independent, Karnataka BJP MLA tells party



Chitradurga: A BJP MLA on Friday warned his party that if it does not change former Deputy CM Govind Karjol as its candidate from Karnataka’s Chitradurga (reserved) Lok Sabha seat, his son will contest against him as an independent.

Holalkere MLA M. Chandrappa, after holding a meeting of his supporters, said that they are considering submitting the nomination of his son Raghuchandan on April 3.

“My supporters in eight assembly constituencies of Chitradurga Parliamentary constituency have stated that they will support me. We will decide after considering the pros and cons. The time is not up. We are asking for the BJP ticket from the Chitradurga seat. We think that the high command understands our pain. The present candidate Govind Karjol had earlier recommended my son Raghuchandan to contest the Lok Sabha election. Now, he has been made the candidate. Is that right?” he told reporters here.

“If the party initiates action against me, it’s fine. I am ready to face any consequences,” the MLA added.

Raghuchandan stated that he had sought the BJP ticket for the 2019 Lok Sabha poll and former CM B.S. Yediyurappa and national General Secretary B.L. Santhosh had promised that they would allot a ticket in 2024.

“Now, denying a ticket to me, they have allotted it to Govind Karjol. In the Chitradurga Parliamentary constituency, the BJP has only won in the Holalkere Assembly segment. When faced with injustice, whom should BJP workers approach?” he asked.

“When Yediyurappa had quit the BJP and launched the KJP earlier, my father resigned from the post of MLA. Yediyurappa’s son B.Y. Raghavendra did not resign from his MP post then. Now, Yediyurappa has brought Govind Karjol from a distant place, Mudhol, and allotted him a ticket. Can’t the ticket be allotted to any leader from Chitradurga? I will abide by the decision of my father,” he added.



