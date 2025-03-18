Innovative SAVE Appliance Offers Non-Surgical Solution for Class III Malocclusion

Mangalore: Dr. Sandeep Shetty, Professor and Head of the Department of Orthodontics at Yenepoya Dental College, Mangalore, has unveiled a groundbreaking appliance named SAVE, designed to revolutionize the treatment of Class III malocclusion. This condition, characterized by a prominent lower jaw extending beyond the upper jaw, often results in functional and aesthetic challenges for affected individuals.

Traditional approaches to Class III malocclusion typically involve cumbersome and often uncomfortable appliances, frequently leading to poor patient adherence and prolonged treatment durations. However, Dr. Shetty’s SAVE appliance, acronymed for his family members Sandeep, Anjali, Vrishin, and Eishita, presents a novel and less invasive alternative. The lightweight device aims to address maxillary deficiencies without resorting to surgical intervention, promising improved patient comfort, shorter treatment times, and enhanced compliance.

Dr. Shetty’s comprehensive research, detailed in his PhD thesis titled “SAVE: A Novel Appliance and Its Finite Evaluation for Correction of Deficient Maxilla,” demonstrates the appliance’s efficacy and efficiency in providing a non-surgical alternative to conventional methods. The research has garnered significant acclaim for its potential to fundamentally alter the landscape of Class III malocclusion treatment, offering a more streamlined and comfortable solution for patients.

The potential impact of Dr. Shetty’s innovation has been recognized beyond academia. His startup developing the SAVE appliance was recently recognized as the second-best investment-ready startup by the Karnataka Digital Economy Mission, Government of Karnataka. Further bolstering the development and implementation of the appliance, the project has secured grants of 49 lakhs from The Big BIRAC and an additional 20 lakhs in elevated funds from the government of Karnataka.

Currently undergoing further clinical trials, the SAVE appliance is poised to establish new benchmarks in orthodontic care. This innovative device offers considerable promise for a more patient-friendly and effective approach to treating Class III malocclusion, potentially improving the lives of countless individuals affected by this common condition.



