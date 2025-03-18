Dr. Renilda Shanthi DSouza Awarded Doctorate in Nursing for Groundbreaking Premature Infant Research

Mangaluru: Dr. Renilda Shanthi D’Souza has been awarded a Doctorate in Nursing, culminating years of dedicated research focused on improving the lives of premature infants and their mothers in neonatal intensive care units (NICUs). Her dissertation, titled “Effectiveness of Maternal Directed Auditory, Tactile, Visual and Vestibular Stimulation to Premature Neonates in NICU on Maternal and Neonatal Outcomes,” has garnered significant attention for its potential to revolutionize care practices.

Dr. D’Souza’s research meticulously examines the impact of sensory stimulation delivered by mothers on premature neonates within the demanding NICU environment. Her study investigates the effects of maternal-directed auditory (voice), tactile (touch), visual (eye contact), and vestibular (gentle rocking) stimulation on a range of critical neonatal outcomes, including weight gain, feeding tolerance, and length of hospital stay. Furthermore, her research explores the benefits for mothers, assessing factors such as maternal anxiety levels, bonding, and confidence in caring for their preterm infant.

The findings of Dr. D’Souza’s dissertation are anticipated to provide valuable insights for healthcare professionals in NICUs, offering evidence-based strategies to enhance both neonatal and maternal well-being. Her work suggests that actively involving mothers in providing structured sensory stimulation to their premature infants can contribute to improved developmental outcomes for the infants and stronger maternal-infant bonds.

“Dr. D’Souza’s research offers a compelling case for incorporating maternal-directed sensory stimulation as an integral part of routine NICU care,” commented [Name and Title of Dissertation Advisor/University Official]. “Her rigorous methodology and significant findings have the potential to significantly impact the standards of care for premature infants and their families.”

Dr. D’Souza plans to disseminate her research findings through peer-reviewed publications and presentations at national and international conferences. She hopes her work will encourage the implementation of evidence-based practices within NICUs that promote a more holistic and family-centered approach to preterm infant care. Dr. D’Souza’s future endeavors include further research into the long-term effects of early maternal interaction on the neurodevelopmental outcomes of premature infants.



