Inspired by ‘Dubai Frame’, a ‘Mangaluru Frame’ to Come Up at Tannirbhavi Blue Flag Beach Entrance, a project by Mangaluru Smart City Ltd (MSCL)

Mangaluru: While the Mangaluru’s cityscape is set to transform with the launch of three major urban renewal projects- like the Netravati River Waterfront Promenade development project from Netravati railway bridge (near Morgan’s Gate) to Bolar sea face at an overall cost of nearly Rs 70 crore; A pedestrian sea-river link hanging bridge from Sulthan Bathery to Tannirbavi that will be developed at the cost of Rs 40.31 crore; A new Central Market will be constructed on 3.6 acres of land, under the PPP model, at a cost Rs 114 crores, and these projects are being implemented by Mangaluru Smart City Limited (MSCL), a special-purpose vehicle created under the Union Government’s Smart City Mission.

And now added to the above projects, the Mangaluru Smart City Limited (MSCL) with inspiration from ‘ DUBAI FRAME’ has started the work on the ‘MANGALURU FRAME” coming up at the entrance of the Blue Flag Beach at Tannirbhavi. Speaking to Team Mangalorean MSCL General Manager (technical) Er Arun Prabha KS said, ” MSCL has taken up the area development at the Tannirbhavi beach on 1.7 acres of land. Covering an area of 5,290 sqm, this project boasts of the Mangaluru Frame, inspired by the iconic Dubai Frame. A majestic Mangaluru Frame, that will be around 20 feet high, is set to grace the entrance of the Tannirbhavi Blue Flag beach”

He added, ” This distinctive structure, inspired by the captivating theme of Yakshagana, will be complemented by the breathtaking backdrop of the Arabian Sea, creating a dynamic visual experience that transforms with the shifting hues of the day. While Blue Flag beaches are renowned for their cleanliness, the Mangaluru Frame is poised to redefine the beachscape, serving not only as a unique landmark but also as an inviting selfie point for visitors to capture memorable moments. This innovative addition promises to make the beachfront a one-of-a-kind destination, blending cultural aesthetics with scenic beauty,”

For Illustration Only-‘THE DUBAI FRAME’ located in Zabeel Park in Dubai.

“The other features of the project include seven kiosks catering to retail and food stalls, a distinctive clock tower, an attractive feature wall, public amenities that include toilets, seating areas accommodating 50 individuals, a spacious parking lot, a scenic promenade, a pavilion, and a designated jetty point. The comprehensive development aims to enhance both the functionality and aesthetic appeal of the area. The works are expected to be completed by March,2024. The Blue Flag Beach is an eco-tourism model endeavouring to provide tourists/beachgoers clean and hygienic bathing water, facilities/amenities, a safe and healthy environment and sustainable development of the area” added Arun Prabha.

It should be noted that Padubidri and Kasargod beaches of Karnataka have already been certified as Blue Flag beaches. According to the Dakshina Kannada tourism department, almost 90% of the work related to the Blue Flag beach at Tannirbhavi has been completed and the development has taken place as per the norms laid down by the government.