Incomplete & Shabby Work of Dismantling Old Toll Booth at NITK Still Pose Danger to Motorists

Mangaluru: Even though the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) had begun dismantling the redundant toll booth structure at the NITK-Surathkal toll plaza on NH 66 where toll collection was stopped from December 2022 on Friday, 13 January, they have not done the work right, which has been still posing danger to motorists, resulting in accidents.. It should be noted that several mishaps wherein heavy vehicles hitting the toll booth structure resulting in injuries to people, traffic pile-ups etc., were reported from the site for the last one year as the place lacked adequate lighting. And the same is happening now with the incomplete and shabby work undertaken by the NHAI workers.

Notwithstanding the National Highways Authority of India dismantling the dilapidated structure of the old toll plaza at NITK-Surathkal on NH 66, the remains still pose danger to motorists for lack of adequate lighting. Lanes inside the plaza and the elevated concrete foundations for the plaza structure still remain in their place. In the absence of any reflectors or lighting in the locality, drivers are bound to get confused and meet with accidents, and sources reveal, there have been repeated accidents after dark, especially two-wheeler riders hitting the damaged lanes.

The Union Road Transport Ministry had ordered merging toll payable at Surathkal with that Hejmady toll plaza on Dakshina Kannada-Udupi district border. However, the same was yet to be implemented by the NHAI owing to opposition from road users of both the districts.The organisations and local residents had questioned the validity of toll collection within the municipal limits of Mangaluru City Corporation. Tollgate Virodhi Horata Samiti convener Muneer Katipalla on Monday had petitioned the Mangaluru North Traffic Police in this regard, urging the police to ensure adequate lighting was provided in the area while reflectors were fixed to the concrete foundations.

Muneer Katipalla also said that the removal of the structure was a victory for the seven-year fight of the Samithi as well as local residents. Samithi would continue the fight for a better highway stretch between Surathkal and Nanthoor, proper service roads and shoulder drains, completion of vehicular underpasses at KPT and Nanthoor Junctions and a new bridge at Kulur.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime and Traffic) B.P. Dinesh Kumar speaking to the media said that the NHAI has told the police that the 150-m-stretch where the toll plaza existed would be converted as a normal road/ highway in a few days by removing the foundation platforms. “The traffic police have asked the Mangaluru City Corporation to

provide street lighting on the particular stretch, so that there won’t be any accidents after dark” added DCP Kumar.