Installation Ceremony of NIPM Student Chapter at Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management

Mangaluru: The Installation Ceremony of the NIPM Student Chapter at Sahyadri marked a significant milestone in the institution’s commitment to fostering holistic development for MBA students. Sahyadri’s enduring partnership with the National Institute of Personnel Management (NIPM), Mangaluru Chapter, has been characterized by a lifetime membership, leading to collaborative initiatives such as conferences, expert talks, quizzes, internships, and placements.

The inauguration of the NIPM Student Chapter at Sahyadri, held on February 2, 2024, was graced by esteemed dignitaries. The Chief Guest, Mr. Purandara Shetty, former Site Director-Mangalore Works at BASF, provided valuable insights. The Guest of Honour, Mr. Steevan Pinto, Chairman of NIPM Mangaluru Chapter, added prestige to the occasion. The event also witnessed the presence of Dr S S Injaganeri, Principal; Dr Vishal Samartha, Director-MBA Program; and Prof. Sushma V, Programme Convenor.

Dr. Vishal Samartha, in her opening remarks, lauded NIPM’s efforts in creating avenues for student development and acknowledged the prestigious events organized by NIPM. She emphasized the special opportunities where Sahyadri students actively participated, interacting with HR professionals and gaining valuable exposure.

Mr. Purandara Shetty shared the remarkable journey of NIPM since its inception and highlighted essential employability skills for MBA graduates. He emphasized the significance of experiential learning, drafting skills, effective communication, leadership qualities, soft skills, and integrity.

Mr. Steevan Pinto continued the discourse on employability, urging students to aspire to be role models rather than mere participants in the workforce.

In his presidential remarks, Dr S S Injaganeri advised students not to join associations merely for their reputation but to actively contribute and make a positive impact. He expressed wholehearted support for NIPM and committed to making Sahyadri’s student chapter one of the best in the NIPM Mangaluru Chapter.

Prof. Sushma V conveyed the Vote of Thanks, expressing gratitude and assuring close collaboration with NIPM to fulfil the planned initiatives for the year, all of which are driven by the students’ active participation. The Installation Ceremony marked the beginning of a promising journey for Sahyadri’s NIPM Student Chapter, creating a platform for enhanced learning, growth, and industry engagement.

A total of 175 students were issued NIPM memberships for the student chapter.