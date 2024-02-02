Prostitution Racket Busted in Manipal, Three Arrested

Manipal: The Manipal Police busted a prostitution racket at a private House in Manipal, arrested three persons and rescued two women on February 1.

The arrested are identified as Pavan A M (25), Chethan (32) residents of Mandya District and Panju (35) a resident of Paduvari, Byndoor. Another person Praveen Bengaluru, escaped during the raid.

On getting reliable information, CPI, TV Devaraj along with his team, raided a private residence in Herga near Manipal and arrested three persons involved in prostitution.

The arrested were running the prostitution racket on the instructions of another person named Praveen Bengaluru.

A case is registered in the Manipal police station, and further investigation is on.