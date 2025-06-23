INTACH Mangaluru Marks World Music Day with Soulful Hindustani Vocal Baithak by Vibha Srinivas Nayak

Mangaluru: To mark the occasion of World Music Day, the INTACH Mangaluru Chapter and Art Kanara Trust, in association with Chiranthana Charitable Trust, hosted a mesmerising Hindustani vocal concert titled “Celebrate Monsoon in Mangaluru on World Music Day” on the evening of Saturday, June 21, at Kodial Guthu Centre for Art & Culture, Ballal Bagh. The concert was the seventh edition in the Baithak@Kodialguthu series, a platform dedicated to celebrating Karnataka’s rich musical heritage.

The Baithak featured a performance by acclaimed Hindustani vocalist Vibha Srinivas Nayak. She was accompanied by Rajesh Bhagavath on tabla, Kumari Medha Bhat on harmonium, and Anvesha Nayak on tanpura.

The evening began with a welcome address by Subhas Basu, Convener of INTACH Mangaluru Chapter, who said, “With the onset of monsoon, we felt there could be no better way to celebrate the rains than with a Hindustani Baithak. We are pleased to present this concert by Vibha Nayak.” Sharvani Bhat, a member of INTACH Mangaluru Chapter, introduced the artists, who were later felicitated.

Vibha opened the recital with Raag Megh Malhar, evoking the spirit of the monsoons, followed by a blend of Raag Jaijaivanti and Miyan Malhar, and concluded with a soulful Thumri in Raag Desh. The evening concluded with a vote of thanks by Bharavi Deraje, Managing Trustee of Chiranthana Charitable Trust. He expressed appreciation for Vibha and her accompanying artists for their captivating performance and thanked the INTACH and Art Kanara teams for continuing to promote regional talent through such initiatives.

